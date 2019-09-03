Flippin Bruce & Porter Increased United Parcel Service Cl B (UPS) Position By $441,447; ELYSEE DEVELOPMENT COMMON SHARES (ASXSF) Sellers Decreased By 93.33% Their Shorts

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc increased United Parcel Service Cl B (UPS) stake by 3.76% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc acquired 3,977 shares as United Parcel Service Cl B (UPS)’s stock rose 14.19%. The Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc holds 109,641 shares with $12.25 million value, up from 105,664 last quarter. United Parcel Service Cl B now has $99.89 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $118.66. About 2.21 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 04/04/2018 – ALS Association Ups Carmen’s Fund Goal After Quickly Surpassing Initial Target; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Red Hat To ‘BBB+’ On Strong Op Performance; Otll Stb; 25/05/2018 – Go-Jek Says More Focused on Local Tie-Ups Than an IPO (Correct); 18/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-UPS goes Groupon, launching discounts for retailers; 07/05/2018 – CR Magazine Names UPS A “Best Corporate Citizen” Ninth Year In Row; 05/04/2018 – NOTICE TO UPS EMPLOYEES WITH ACCOUNTS AT THE MERRILL LYNCH TAMPA, FLORIDA BRANCH OFFICE: Klayman & Toskes, P.A. Continues to; 11/05/2018 – Global Aviation MRO Logistics Market 2018-2022 with DB Schenker, Deutsche Post DHL Group, FedEx & United Parcel Service Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 10/05/2018 – Solar Soars on California, Alberta Ups Kinder Fight: Energy Wrap; 25/04/2018 – UPS – FINANCIAL DETAILS OF VOLUNTARY PROGRAM WILL BE DISCLOSED AT A FUTURE DATE; 26/04/2018 – UPS – REAFFIRMS FULL-YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EPS GUIDANCE

ELYSEE DEVELOPMENT CORP COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:ASXSF) had a decrease of 93.33% in short interest. ASXSF’s SI was 100 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 93.33% from 1,500 shares previously. The stock increased 7.28% or $0.019 during the last trading session, reaching $0.28. About 1,500 shares traded. Elysee Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:ASXSF) has 0.00% since September 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 2 analysts covering United Parcel (NYSE:UPS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. United Parcel has $13500 highest and $114 lowest target. $123.25’s average target is 3.87% above currents $118.66 stock price. United Parcel had 10 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Berenberg maintained it with “Hold” rating and $125 target in Friday, March 22 report. The rating was maintained by Berenberg on Thursday, March 14 with “Hold”. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Buy” on Wednesday, March 13. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 6 by Credit Suisse.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Motco accumulated 0.37% or 33,300 shares. Argyle Capital reported 1.63% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Georgia-based Greatmark Investment Partners has invested 2.86% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Eagle Ridge Inv Management reported 70,628 shares. D E Shaw & Inc reported 6,975 shares. Barclays Plc accumulated 1.11M shares or 0.09% of the stock. Hyman Charles D reported 3,904 shares. Mutual Of Omaha Retail Bank Wealth reported 0.37% stake. Alta Capital Limited Liability Co accumulated 18,964 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board accumulated 58,106 shares. Country Club Tru Na reported 0.85% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Dillon And Assocs has 1.73% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 47,555 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd accumulated 635,609 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Jacobs And Com Ca reported 73,771 shares. Endurance Wealth Mngmt invested 0% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “The 1 Key Number You Should Focus On at UPS – Motley Fool” on August 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why UPS Stock Is Outperforming FedEx in 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “UPS Is Waiving Delivery Surcharges for the Holidays – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “FedEx Drops Ground Delivery for Amazon, Can UPS Be Far Behind? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “UPS gains after Daiwa nod – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 26, 2019.