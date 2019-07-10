Flippin Bruce & Porter Maintains Stake in Us Bancorp Del (USB); Dunkin Brands Group (DNKN) Shareholder Wellington Management Group Llp Has Increased Holding

Wellington Management Group Llp increased its stake in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (DNKN) by 10.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Management Group Llp bought 62,589 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.57% with the market. The institutional investor held 646,170 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.53 million, up from 583,581 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Management Group Llp who had been investing in Dunkin Brands Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $81.42. About 101,640 shares traded. Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) has risen 14.41% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.98% the S&P500. Some Historical DNKN News: 02/04/2018 – Dunkin’ Donuts Doubles Down on Value with Launch of New Dunkin’ Go2s; 22/05/2018 – Dunkin’ Brands Board Approves $250 Million Share Buyback — MarketWatch; 29/05/2018 – Cool Beverages That Scream Summer: Dunkin’ Donuts Serves Ice Cream Flavored Coffees and New Frozen Lemonade; 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC – IS UPDATING AND REITERATING CERTAIN TARGETS REGARDING ITS 2018 PERFORMANCE; 09/05/2018 – Share The Love: Dunkin’ Donuts Unveils New Royal Love Donut To Celebrate The Royal Wedding; 22/03/2018 – Mid-market CLOs still on the hook for risk retention; 26/03/2018 – Dunkin’ Donuts Hires Veteran Marketer Keith Lusby As Vice President, Media; 03/04/2018 – Baskin-Robbins Guests Can Now Have their Cake and Cookie too with the Launch of New Cookie Cakes; 26/04/2018 – Dunkin’ Brands First-Quarter Net Profit Higher, Raises Guidance; 22/03/2018 – Innovative Digital Workforce Platform Streamlining Functionality for QSR Operators Becoming Reliant on Gig Economy

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc increased its stake in Us Bancorp Del (USB) by 2.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc bought 6,392 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.24% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 253,330 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.21M, up from 246,938 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc who had been investing in Us Bancorp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $85.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $53.13. About 984,929 shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has declined 0.76% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.19% the S&P500.

More notable recent Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Market Volatility Have You Worried? 4 Stocks to Buy That Should Do Fine – 24/7 Wall St.” on March 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Starbucks To Offer A 14%-17% Dividend Hike – Seeking Alpha” published on June 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Dunkin’ Brands (DNKN) Q4 Earnings Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” on February 07, 2019. More interesting news about Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Dunkin'(DNKN) is Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates Again – Nasdaq” published on July 04, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Restaurants Hungry for Technology Amid Risks: 4 Key Picks – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Wellington Management Group Llp, which manages about $441.54B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in V F Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 843,778 shares to 8.55M shares, valued at $743.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 790,292 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.40M shares, and cut its stake in Lennox Intl Inc (NYSE:LII).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 46 investors sold DNKN shares while 106 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 70.61 million shares or 8.59% less from 77.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hightower Advsr Lc stated it has 5,968 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Mutual Of America Mngmt Ltd has 0.08% invested in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). Mariner Limited Co invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). Cibc Asset Management Incorporated holds 2,929 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Auxier Asset Mngmt has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). Of Vermont holds 0% of its portfolio in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) for 40 shares. Neuberger Berman Gru Limited Liability Company reported 62,904 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management reported 0% of its portfolio in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). Brookstone Capital Mgmt holds 6,697 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Hall Laurie J Trustee invested in 825 shares. Bessemer Grp has 2,160 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Limited Liability Corp, Wisconsin-based fund reported 43,943 shares. Barrett Asset Mgmt Limited Co accumulated 107,035 shares. Vigilant Cap Lc holds 560 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Cwm Lc reported 259 shares.

More notable recent U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “2019 Fed CCAR Gift to Warren Buffett: Dividend Hikes and Buybacks Galore for All Major Banks – 24/7 Wall St.” on June 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Fed doesn’t object to all 18 banks’ capital plans – Seeking Alpha” published on June 27, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “US Bancorp (USB) to Raise Dividend 13.5% Following CCAR; $3B Buyback – StreetInsider.com” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Nike, FedEx And Bank Stress Tests – Seeking Alpha” published on June 22, 2019 as well as Gurufocus.com‘s news article titled: “5 Stocks Warren Buffett and Ray Dalio Both Own – GuruFocus.com” with publication date: June 28, 2019.