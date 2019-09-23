Flippin Bruce & Porter Lowered Ventas Com (VTR) Stake as Share Price Rose; Disney Walt Co Com Disney (DIS) Holder First United Bank Trust Has Boosted Its Position

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc decreased its stake in Ventas Inc Com (VTR) by 5.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc sold 5,132 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.09% . The institutional investor held 93,971 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.42 million, down from 99,103 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc who had been investing in Ventas Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $72.3. About 347,635 shares traded. Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) has risen 21.42% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.42% the S&P500. Some Historical VTR News: 27/04/2018 – Ventas 1Q Rev $943.7M; 30/05/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS B3 CFR TO AHP HEALTH PARTNERS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 27/04/2018 – Ventas Sees 2018 Normalized FFO $3.99-$4.07/Share; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC SEES 2018 NAREIT FFO SHR $3.76; 04/04/2018 – Fitch: Ventas Rating Reflects Diverse Portfolio, Access to Multiple Capital Sources, Adequate Liquidity; 05/03/2018 HCP and Atria Senior Living Announce Agreement to Transition Management of 24 Senior Housing Communities to Atria; 27/04/2018 – Brookdale Enters into Mutually-Beneficial Agreements with Ventas; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC SEES 2018 NORMALIZED FFO SHR $3.99; 04/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Ventas, Inc. at ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 27/04/2018 – Ventas 1Q FFO $1.05/Shr

First United Bank Trust increased its stake in Disney Walt Co Com Disney (DIS) by 36.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First United Bank Trust bought 2,535 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 9,415 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.32 million, up from 6,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First United Bank Trust who had been investing in Disney Walt Co Com Disney for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $238.67B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $132.49. About 1.70M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 30/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox: Bd Recommends Stockholders Vote in Favor of the Proposal to Adopt the Disney Merger Agreement; 08/03/2018 – Disney Shareholders Won’t Endorse CEO Robert Iger’s Compensation Plans; 06/03/2018 – Accenture Interactive Selected by The Walt Disney Studios as Innovation Partner of Disney StudioLAB; 09/03/2018 – The total compensation is tied to the closing of Disney’s planned $52.4 billion acquisition of film and TV assets from Twenty-First Century Fox and meeting performance targets; 07/05/2018 – The Hill: Sources tell Reuters Comcast seeks to block Disney-Fox deal with all-cash bid; 14/03/2018 – Disney: New Structure Consolidates Direct-to-Consumer Services, Technology and Intl Media Ops Into a Single, Worldwide Business; 12/04/2018 – Disney Forced Into Takeover Offer for Sky by U.K. Authority; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Super Hero predicted to boost Disney; 29/05/2018 – Jeffrey C. McCracken: Disney lines up financing in case Fox board demands cash; 21/05/2018 – Fidelity Puritan Adds Disney, Exits U.S. Bancorp

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Yacktman Asset Mgmt Lp has 7.35% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Viking Fund Ltd Liability has invested 0.15% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Sterneck Capital Management Lc owns 2,724 shares or 0.33% of their US portfolio. Professional Advisory Serv Inc holds 3.17% or 116,903 shares. Moreover, Beach Investment Lc has 2.48% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 10,890 shares. Hilltop Hldg Inc owns 0.45% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 15,196 shares. Merriman Wealth Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company, Washington-based fund reported 4,328 shares. First National Bank & Trust Sioux Falls has invested 1.02% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Amp Cap owns 0.66% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 859,574 shares. Barrett Asset Ltd stated it has 3.2% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Baker Ellis Asset Ltd Liability Co owns 36,240 shares. Nottingham owns 2,370 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Woodmont Invest Counsel Limited Liability Company invested 0.31% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). National Pension Serv invested in 1.97M shares. Peavine Capital Ltd Liability Company, a Nevada-based fund reported 2,605 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 47 investors sold VTR shares while 185 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 313.78 million shares or 4.88% more from 299.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Commonwealth National Bank Of Aus reported 40,421 shares stake. Advisor Prtnrs Limited Co reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Fdx Advsr Inc accumulated 45,960 shares. Peregrine Asset Advisers Incorporated, Oregon-based fund reported 74,130 shares. Sei Invs Comm holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) for 72,270 shares. The Ohio-based Private Tru Company Na has invested 0.06% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Zacks Investment Management owns 631,071 shares or 0.88% of their US portfolio. Grp accumulated 0.04% or 138,333 shares. Orinda Asset Management Ltd holds 3.36% or 36,468 shares. Lasalle Investment Secs Lc owns 222,461 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi stated it has 40,721 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has 0.19% invested in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) for 512,636 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) for 74,106 shares. Fiduciary Financial Serv Of The Southwest Tx accumulated 0.33% or 17,281 shares. Richard Bernstein Advsrs Ltd Llc holds 8,841 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, down 5.05% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.99 per share. VTR’s profit will be $350.23 million for 19.23 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual earnings per share reported by Ventas, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.09% negative EPS growth.