Flippin Bruce & Porter Cut Stake in Pepsico (PEP) as Stock Rose; Cooke & Bieler LP Holding in Glacier Bancorp (GBCI) Raised by $3.99 Million

Cooke & Bieler Lp increased its stake in Glacier Bancorp Inc. (GBCI) by 17.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cooke & Bieler Lp bought 99,843 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.46% . The institutional investor held 662,190 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.85M, up from 562,347 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cooke & Bieler Lp who had been investing in Glacier Bancorp Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.53B market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $40.73. About 17,789 shares traded. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) has declined 2.09% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GBCI News: 15/05/2018 – Glacier Bancorp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – DJ Glacier Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GBCI); 29/03/2018 – GLACIER BANCORP BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 23C FROM 21C, EST. 27C; 29/03/2018 – Glacier Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 19/04/2018 – GLACIER BANCORP – QTRLY TOTAL NET INTEREST INCOME $95.3 MLN VS $80.3 MLN; 19/04/2018 – GLACIER BANCORP 1Q EPS 48C; 29/03/2018 – Glacier Bancorp Declares Dividend of 23c; 12/03/2018 Glacier Bancorp Volume Jumps More Than Six Times 20 Day Average; 20/04/2018 – Glacier Bancorp Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 19/04/2018 – Glacier Bancorp 1Q Net $38.6M

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 13.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc sold 10,199 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 63,272 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.30 million, down from 73,471 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $190.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $136.36. About 5.01M shares traded or 15.92% up from the average. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 17/04/2018 – Global Fruit Juice Market Study 2018-2023 with Coca Cola and PepsiCo Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/03/2018 – TriadBusinessJournal: Former Duke star Grant Hill’s ad with Pepsi-owned Mtn Dew upsets NCAA sponsor Coca-Cola, sources say -…; 08/03/2018 – Cheetos Launches “Cheetos Vision” App At SXSW 2018; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Europe Sub-Saharan Africa Rev Up 15%; 17/04/2018 – Neuberger Berman Equity Income Adds PepsiCo, Exits BAE; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CEO: WILL SUBSTANTIALLY SUPPORT PEPSI CAMPAIGN IN ’18; 15/03/2018 – PepsiCo Chairman and CEO lndra Nooyi is Chair of CelebrAsian Procurement & Business Conference 2018; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO ANNOUNCES DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE BARE SNACKS; 22/03/2018 – Rold Gold Fires Up Pretzels With New Flamin’ Hot Thin Crisps; 01/05/2018 – PEPSICO BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 92.75C/SHR FROM 80.5C, EST. 93C

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc, which manages about $395.97 million and $569.38 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tapestry Inc Com by 27,507 shares to 290,827 shares, valued at $9.23M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 4,759 shares in the quarter, for a total of 202,391 shares, and has risen its stake in Broadcom Ltd Shs.

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 3 before the open. They expect $1.50 EPS, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10 billion for 22.73 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual EPS reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

Cooke & Bieler Lp, which manages about $4.81B and $5.72 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Winnebago (NYSE:WGO) by 53,182 shares to 1.89 million shares, valued at $72.88 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) by 25,704 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.48M shares, and cut its stake in Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD).

