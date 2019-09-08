Flippin Bruce & Porter Has Increased Its Position in A T & T (T) by $534,378 as Valuation Rose; Comcast (CMCSA) Holder Swift Run Capital Management Increased Its Position by $499,980

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc increased its stake in A T & T Inc (T) by 5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc bought 17,238 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 361,707 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.34 million, up from 344,469 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc who had been investing in A T & T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $260.23B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $36.25. About 29.27M shares traded or 4.76% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 22/03/2018 – AT&T and Justice Department Face Over Time Warner Merger (Video); 19/04/2018 – US OPPOSES AT&T MOVE TO DISMISS DIRECTV FROM TIME WARNER SUIT; 18/05/2018 – FOX Illinois: #BREAKING: Armed robbery in progress at AT&T in Springfield. More to come; 11/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-AT&T CEO says hiring Trump lawyer was ‘big mistake’ – memo; 11/05/2018 – AT&T’s Quest for Trump Intel on High-Stakes Merger Led to Blowup; 30/04/2018 – A merged T-Mobile and Sprint will still be smaller than AT&T or Verizon The Big Four mobile carriers would become the Big Three; 11/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – AT&T CEO says Cohen payments ‘big mistake,’ chief lobbyist retiring; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q REV. $38.0B, EST. $39.39B; 11/05/2018 – AT&T’S STEPHENSON SAYS WASHINGTON TEAM’S VETTING FAILED; 03/04/2018 – Tower One Wireless Acquires Mexico Tower Company With AT&T Master Lease Agreement

Swift Run Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Comcast Corp (CMCSA) by 7.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swift Run Capital Management Llc bought 12,820 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The hedge fund held 195,300 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.81M, up from 182,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swift Run Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $200.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $46.35. About 13.10 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 03/05/2018 – Zola Announces $100M Series D Financing Led by Comcast Ventures With Participation From NBCUniversal and Goldman Sachs Investment Partners; 18/04/2018 – Comcast Bid 16% More Than Disney for 21st Century Fox, Filing Shows; 14/05/2018 – U.S. Senate votes Wednesday on effort to reinstate ‘net neutrality’ rules; 11/05/2018 – Citadel Adds Cabot Oil, Exits MSC Industrial, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 11/04/2018 – MSNBC: BREAKING: Paul Ryan will not seek re-election this fall, NBC News confirms; 07/05/2018 – Comcast is planning an all-cash bid of $60 billion for most of 21st Century Fox’s assets, if the U.S. government approves AT&T’s acquisition of Time-Warner; 23/05/2018 – Comcast is in the advanced stages of preparing all-cash bid for Fox assets; 19/05/2018 – Hollywood’s China dreams get tangled in trade talks; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST SAYS EXPECT 2018 CABLE CAPITAL EXPENDITURES AS % OF CABLE REVENUES TO DECLINE BY UP TO 50BPS VS 2017 – SLIDES; 24/05/2018 – Netflix became more valuable than Comcast yesterday. And the gap between the two grew even more today

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Economic Planning Gru Adv has 0.09% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 8,872 shares. Kamunting Street Cap Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 1.32% or 35,000 shares in its portfolio. 20,300 are owned by Legg Mason Asset Mgmt (Japan). 3.44 million were accumulated by Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Steinberg Glob Asset invested in 1.27% or 234,607 shares. 721,024 were reported by Dearborn Prns. Sand Hill Advsr Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.6% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Welch Forbes Llc holds 477,431 shares. Mastrapasqua Asset Mgmt invested 0.15% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Hillsdale Management has invested 0% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Westchester Mngmt Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.56% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). The New York-based Citigroup Inc has invested 0.19% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Fagan invested in 42,370 shares or 0.57% of the stock. Lockheed Martin holds 0.07% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) or 49,910 shares. Smith Salley & Associates holds 1.81% or 357,991 shares.

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AT&T telecom chief Donovan retiring Oct. 1 – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AT&T: The Time To Pull The Trigger Is Now – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why You Might Be Interested In Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 08, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Dividend Investors: Don’t Be Too Quick To Buy Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Investors should look to dividend stocks, Goldman says – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 19, 2019.