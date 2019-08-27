Flippin Bruce & Porter Has Lowered Walmart (WMT) Stake by $1.02 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Cisco Sys (CSCO) Shareholder Loeb Partners Increased Its Stake by $24.30 Million

Loeb Partners Corporation increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 69.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loeb Partners Corporation bought 450 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 1,100 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.39M, up from 650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loeb Partners Corporation who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $201.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $47.05. About 6.89 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 18/05/2018 – Tech Down as Tesla, Cisco Remain Weak — Tech Roundup; 06/03/2018 – CRN Exclusive: D&H Launches Cisco Meraki Channel Program To Help Partners Capture ‘Vast’ SMB Revenue Opportunity; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q EPS 55c-EPS 60c; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – BOTH PATENT TRIAL & APPEAL BOARD AND FEDERAL CIRCUIT DETERMINED ‘668 PATENT TO BE UNPATENTABLE ON ALL RELEVANT CLAIMS; 10/05/2018 – Former Cisco CEO John Chambers Joins Bloom Energy Board of Directors; 22/03/2018 – Federal services provider CSRA partners with Google Cloud; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Oper Cash Flow Includes $1.3 B of One-Time Foreign Taxes Related to Tax Cuts and Jobs Act; 16/03/2018 – Verizon Completes Successful Test of Cisco’s Hybrid Information-Centric Networking in its Network; 01/05/2018 – Trollope joined Cisco in 2012 and has been a senior vice president and general manager of the company’s collaboration technology group; 14/05/2018 – Nan Shan Life Adds Cisco, Cuts Xilinx: 13F

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 11.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc sold 10,564 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 82,855 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.08 million, down from 93,419 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $319.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $111.79. About 2.12 million shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 14/03/2018 – New York Post: Walmart is finally getting serious about grocery delivery; 18/04/2018 – Walmart Announces 20 MMT of Supplier Emission Reductions through Project Gigaton; Unveils Plans for Expanding Electric Vehicle Charging Stations and Doubling U.S. Wind and Solar Energy Use; 20/04/2018 – ganadineroamerica: Walmart could buy controlling stake in Flipkart as early as next week: sources MUMBAI (Reuters) – Walmart; 11/05/2018 – WALMART SAYS AS PER DEAL WITH FLIPKART, CO MAY APPOINT OR REPLACE CEO AND OTHER PRINCIPAL EXECUTIVES OF FLIPKART GROUP OF COMPANIES; 10/05/2018 – MEDIA-SoftBank chief Son undecided on selling stake in India’s Flipkart – Economic Times; 02/04/2018 – Walmart In Talks To Buy Online Pharmacy PillPack: Report — MarketWatch; 14/03/2018 – Walmart will offer grocery delivery in more than 100 metro areas amid pressure from Amazon, Target and Instacart The company already offers grocery pickup at 1,200 of its stores; 13/04/2018 – Walmart is in advanced talks to acquire Amazon’s India rival Flipkart – but it may have to strike a deal with eBay first; 30/04/2018 – Walmart Will Receive GBP2.98B in Cash; 02/04/2018 – Jeffrey C. McCracken: Walmart buying Pillpack, online pharmacy: sources –

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. M&T Bankshares owns 3.63 million shares or 1.02% of their US portfolio. Brown Advisory Securities Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.07% or 84,230 shares. Van Eck Assoc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 97,729 shares. Sterling Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested in 1.63% or 3.05 million shares. Segment Wealth Management Limited Liability Company holds 99,955 shares. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada reported 0.49% stake. 491,994 are owned by Campbell Newman Asset. Community Trust Inv owns 404,476 shares. Raab And Moskowitz Asset Limited Co holds 0.28% or 11,244 shares in its portfolio. General American owns 600,000 shares for 3.21% of their portfolio. Beese Fulmer Inc invested 1.34% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Westover Cap Advisors Ltd Liability reported 68,727 shares stake. Avalon Advisors Lc holds 1.54% or 1.25M shares in its portfolio. Gulf Comml Bank (Uk) holds 1% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 1.07M shares. Pnc Fincl Ser Group holds 0.76% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 14.12 million shares.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Loeb Partners Corporation, which manages about $405.10M and $4.88B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF) by 383,713 shares to 1,100 shares, valued at $28.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Novartis A G (NYSE:NVS) by 10,750 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 300 shares, and cut its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc, which manages about $395.97M and $558.98 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) by 3,645 shares to 181,099 shares, valued at $18.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) by 6,567 shares in the quarter, for a total of 147,632 shares, and has risen its stake in United Parcel Service Cl B (NYSE:UPS).

