Flippin Bruce & Porter Has Upped Its Us Bancorp Del (USB) Holding; Cintas (CTAS) Covered By 2 Bulls

Among 4 analysts covering Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Cintas had 7 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 22 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) earned “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, March 22. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 17 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, July 22 by Nomura. J.P. Morgan maintained the shares of CTAS in report on Friday, March 22 with “Buy” rating. See Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) latest ratings:

22/07/2019 Broker: Nomura Rating: Neutral Old Target: $217.0000 New Target: $248.0000 Maintain

17/07/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Underweight Old Target: $184.0000 New Target: $202.0000 Maintain

20/06/2019 Broker: William Blair Rating: Buy Maintain

22/03/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Buy New Target: $218 Maintain

22/03/2019 Broker: J.P. Morgan Rating: Buy New Target: $235 Maintain

22/03/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Underweight New Rating: Underweight Old Target: $163 New Target: $172 Maintain

07/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc increased Us Bancorp Del (USB) stake by 2.59% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc acquired 6,392 shares as Us Bancorp Del (USB)’s stock rose 7.61%. The Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc holds 253,330 shares with $12.21M value, up from 246,938 last quarter. Us Bancorp Del now has $87.80B valuation. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $55.43. About 6.87 million shares traded or 28.60% up from the average. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 19/03/2018 – U.S. BANCORP – BOARD DECLARED REGULAR QTRLY DIVIDEND OF $0.30 PER COMMON SHARE, PAYABLE APRIL 16; 06/03/2018 – Jensen Investment Management Announces New Shareholder Shannon Contreras; 18/04/2018 – US BANCORP 1Q EPS INCLUDES 1C NET FAVORABLE ITEMS; 25/04/2018 – U.S. Bank Streamlines Automated Insurance Payment Process with Enservio’s Paysurance®; 09/05/2018 – U.S. BANCORP OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 22/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: US Bank NA $Bmark 3Y Fxd/FRN, US Bancorp $Bmark 10Y; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Return on Tangible Common Equity 19.3%; 23/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 29; 04/05/2018 – U.S. Bank Announces Retirements of Bill Parker and Jennie Carlson

More notable recent Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Cintas Corporation’s (NASDAQ:CTAS) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Cintas Earnings: CTAS Stock Surges as Profit Gains Nearly 20% – Nasdaq” published on July 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Cintas (CTAS) Hits 52-Week High, Can the Run Continue? – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: MDT, URI, CTAS – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cintas Q4 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $258.41. About 412,257 shares traded. Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) has risen 28.47% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CTAS News: 06/04/2018 – OSHA Recognizes Cintas in Muncie, IN With Highest Safety Designation; 12/04/2018 – Cintas Begins Search for Workplace Heroes for 2018 Everyday lmpact™ Program; 19/03/2018 – Cintas Introduces Top 10 Finalists in Fifth Annual Nationwide Janitor of the Year Contest; 12/04/2018 – One Week Left to Vote in 2018 Cintas Janitor of the Year Contest; 08/05/2018 – OSHA Recognizes Cintas in Kansas City, KS with Highest Safety Designation; 22/05/2018 – Cintas App Helps Memorial Day Travelers Avoid ‘Spotty Potties’; 26/04/2018 – OSHA Recognizes Cintas in Angola, IN with Highest Safety Designation; 03/05/2018 – Cincinnati Custodian Sweeps Up National Cintas Janitor of the Year Title; 19/03/2018 – Cintas Corporation Selected as Inaugural Recipient of Evoqua Water Sustainability Award; 25/04/2018 – Cintas Distribution Center in Reno Earns TRUE Certification for Zero Waste Initiatives

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold Cintas Corporation shares while 167 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 68.09 million shares or 2.92% less from 70.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Keybank Association Oh reported 0.01% stake. Jefferies Lc reported 13,497 shares stake. Lord Abbett Co Ltd holds 0.03% or 39,830 shares in its portfolio. Parkside Natl Bank And Trust holds 0.01% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) or 89 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The invested in 322,587 shares. Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Arizona State Retirement System reported 36,000 shares. Lvm Cap Mngmt Limited Mi invested in 0.1% or 2,108 shares. Pittenger & Anderson holds 0.44% or 27,525 shares in its portfolio. 26,606 are held by Bokf Na. Etrade Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 3,011 shares. Ashfield Capital Partners Limited Liability holds 0.07% or 3,346 shares. Andra Ap invested 0.23% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Guardian Life Insurance Co Of America holds 243 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Hite Hedge Asset Mgmt Lc holds 0.03% or 1,050 shares in its portfolio.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $1.16 million activity. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $200,600 was sold by Thompson Michael Lawrence. Another trade for 3,000 shares valued at $604,920 was sold by TYSOE RONALD W. 1,740 shares were sold by FROOMAN THOMAS E, worth $351,106 on Thursday, February 14.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company has market cap of $26.48 billion. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services; First Aid and Safety Services; and All Other divisions. It has a 32.34 P/E ratio. The firm rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

More notable recent U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “U.S. Bancorp Q2 helped by loan, deposit growth – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “U.S. Bancorp Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3 Big Bank Stocks to Buy Today – Investorplace.com” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “U.S. Bancorp 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “A Foolish Take: Bank Dividends Are Soaring – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 08, 2019.