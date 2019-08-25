Flippin Bruce & Porter Boosted Ford Mtr Co (F) Stake; CHUBU ELECTRIC POWER ORDINARY SHARES (CHUEF) SI Decreased By 7.37%

CHUBU ELECTRIC POWER ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:CHUEF) had a decrease of 7.37% in short interest. CHUEF’s SI was 768,200 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 7.37% from 829,300 shares previously. It closed at $14.25 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 25, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc increased Ford Mtr Co (F) stake by 9.58% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc acquired 65,479 shares as Ford Mtr Co (F)'s stock declined 7.48%. The Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc holds 749,064 shares with $6.58M value, up from 683,585 last quarter. Ford Mtr Co now has $34.99B valuation. The stock decreased 2.99% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $8.77. About 44.98 million shares traded or 25.61% up from the average. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has declined 5.36% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.36% the S&P500.

Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Japan and internationally. The company has market cap of $10.62 billion. The firm operates through Power Generation, Power Network, and Customer Service & Sales divisions. It currently has negative earnings. It generates electricity through geothermal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, biomass, and nuclear sources.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 71 investors sold F shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 255 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 1.23% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ajo Ltd Partnership invested in 42,127 shares. Gofen & Glossberg Limited Liability Com Il reported 10,332 shares stake. First Savings Bank Company Of Newtown owns 14,396 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Toronto Dominion Bank holds 3.78M shares. Tarbox Family Office Incorporated invested in 292 shares or 0% of the stock. Fincl Counselors invested in 0.14% or 384,606 shares. Ckw Grp Inc has 9,600 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Barnett Company Inc holds 4,325 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Optimum Advsrs stated it has 0.05% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Country Commercial Bank stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Cibc Asset Inc reported 360,113 shares. 175,499 are held by Johnson Investment Counsel. Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon reported 32.62M shares. Chem Natl Bank reported 31,908 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering Ford Motor (NYSE:F), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Ford Motor has $1300 highest and $9 lowest target. $10.80’s average target is 23.15% above currents $8.77 stock price. Ford Motor had 12 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) rating on Tuesday, February 26. Citigroup has “Hold” rating and $9 target. On Friday, March 1 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. The stock of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) earned “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, May 6. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of F in report on Wednesday, February 27 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, August 6 by Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, March 26 report.