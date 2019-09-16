Flippin Bruce & Porter Has Upped Its Fedex (FDX) Position; Centre Asset Management Cut Holding in Edison International (EIX) as Stock Value Rose

Centre Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Edison International (EIX) by 95.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centre Asset Management Llc sold 90,220 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.64% . The institutional investor held 4,220 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $284,000, down from 94,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centre Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Edison International for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $71.48. About 892,994 shares traded. Edison International (NYSE:EIX) has risen 13.49% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.49% the S&P500. Some Historical EIX News: 19/04/2018 – WA State Auditor: Burlington-Edison School District No 100 Financial and Federal 4/19/2018 – 4/19/2018; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Con Edison May Face Pressure, Industry Falls in April; 24/05/2018 – Con Edison’s $1.5B Investment and Technology Get Delivery Systems Ready for Summer; 04/04/2018 – EDISON CHOOSES ROTHSCHILD AND PERELLA WEINBERG AS FINANCIAL ADVISERS ON SALE; 02/04/2018 – Advisory for Tuesday, May 1: Edison International to Hold Conference Call on First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 23/04/2018 – S&P REVISES POTOMAC EDISON CO. OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 04/05/2018 – EDISON SPA EDNn.Ml SAYS CONFIRMS ITS GUIDANCE FOR AN EXPECTED 2018 EBITDA IN THE RANGE OF 670 MILLION AND 730 MILLION EUROS; 23/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – SOCAL Edison – 03/23/2018 03:23 PM; 21/05/2018 – YouGov at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Edison Today; 23/05/2018 – PPHE Hotel Group Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Edison for May. 31

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 18.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc bought 2,737 shares as the company's stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 17,294 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.84 million, up from 14,557 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $173.57. About 1.43 million shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500.

Analysts await Edison International (NYSE:EIX) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.59 earnings per share, up 1.92% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.56 per share. EIX’s profit will be $569.36 million for 11.24 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.58 actual earnings per share reported by Edison International for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.63% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold EIX shares while 167 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 268.68 million shares or 2.04% more from 263.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kornitzer Cap Incorporated Ks accumulated 13,950 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Prudential Plc reported 744,643 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Management holds 75,135 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Whittier Company Of Nevada accumulated 0% or 228 shares. First Foundation Advsrs owns 7,841 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Swiss National Bank & Trust reported 1.19M shares. Marshall Wace Llp holds 0.04% or 70,914 shares. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owns 42,509 shares. Moreover, Intl Ca has 0.02% invested in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Cap Intll Invsts stated it has 21.55 million shares or 0.58% of all its holdings. 118,630 were reported by Panagora Asset Inc. Da Davidson & holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) for 21,053 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0.02% invested in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Fjarde Ap holds 121,916 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Ins Co has 9,700 shares.

More recent Edison International (NYSE:EIX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Could The Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful? – Yahoo Finance” on May 21, 2019. Also Finance.Yahoo.com published the news titled: “Is Edison International (EIX) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Have A Place In Your Dividend Stock Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 26, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Centre Asset Management Llc, which manages about $811.26 million and $415.38 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Procter & Gamble Co/The (NYSE:PG) by 4,772 shares to 49,182 shares, valued at $5.39M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 1,590 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,040 shares, and has risen its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 74 investors sold FDX shares while 372 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 325 raised stakes. 179.71 million shares or 2.65% more from 175.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Focused invested in 387,100 shares or 2.79% of the stock. Diversified Trust holds 0.49% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 62,700 shares. Cleararc Inc has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Bowen Hanes Company reported 16,310 shares. Hanson Mcclain Inc owns 789 shares. 3,814 were accumulated by Perritt Mngmt Incorporated. Nomura Asset Mngmt reported 0.14% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). B And T Management Dba Alpha Management accumulated 0.46% or 7,356 shares. Ashfield Capital Ptnrs Ltd Liability, California-based fund reported 2,150 shares. Gradient Investments Limited Liability Corp stated it has 1,254 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Raymond James Financial Service Advsr, a Florida-based fund reported 166,418 shares. Exane Derivatives accumulated 0% or 2,462 shares. Sunbelt Securities invested in 2,371 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Flippin Bruce And Porter owns 17,294 shares. Barclays Public Llc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 530,545 shares.

More notable recent FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) news were published by: Schaeffersresearch.com which released: “FedEx Stock Hit With Bear Note Before Earnings – Schaeffers Research” on September 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should We Be Cautious About FedEx Corporation’s (NYSE:FDX) ROE Of 3.0%? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Has A Somewhat Strained Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “FedEx To Acquire Cargex For Colombia Logistics – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “FedEx Drops Ground Delivery for Amazon, Can UPS Be Far Behind? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 21, 2019.