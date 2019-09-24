Flippin Bruce & Porter Lowered Its Stake in Pepsico (PEP) as Valuation Rose; Biondo Investment Advisors Lowered Position in Mastercard (MA) by $1.91 Million

Biondo Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 4.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Biondo Investment Advisors Llc sold 7,242 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 142,433 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.68 million, down from 149,675 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $274.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $2.38 during the last trading session, reaching $270.77. About 3.22M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 13.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc sold 10,199 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 63,272 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.30 million, down from 73,471 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $189.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $135.27. About 2.77M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 724 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 471 raised stakes. 963.17 million shares or 0.23% less from 965.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 3 before the open. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10B for 22.55 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual earnings per share reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc, which manages about $395.97M and $569.38M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Broadcom Ltd Shs by 1,716 shares to 49,880 shares, valued at $14.36 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 45,112 shares in the quarter, for a total of 232,069 shares, and has risen its stake in Tapestry Inc Com.

Biondo Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $423.40M and $421.78 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd Sponsored Ads (NYSE:BABA) by 9,738 shares to 25,863 shares, valued at $4.38M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amarin Corp Plc Spons Adr New (NASDAQ:AMRN) by 25,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc Cap Stk.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 8 selling transactions for $42.91 million activity. Shares for $413,560 were bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon. 15,890 Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) shares with value of $4.32 million were sold by Mastercard Foundation.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.02 EPS, up 13.48% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.78 per share. MA’s profit will be $2.05 billion for 33.51 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.88% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 38 investors sold MA shares while 536 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 414 raised stakes. 720.31 million shares or 0.88% less from 726.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.