Flippin Bruce & Porter Has Raised Its Carnival (CCL) Position by $2.08 Million; Basswood Capital Management Stake in Air Lease (AL) Boosted by $4.63 Million

Basswood Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Air Lease Corp (AL) by 10.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Basswood Capital Management Llc bought 112,824 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.43% . The hedge fund held 1.23M shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $50.89 million, up from 1.12 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Basswood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Air Lease Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $44.31. About 522,119 shares traded. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 3.40% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AL News: 05/04/2018 – AIR LEASE FLEET INCL. 253 OWNED, 49 MANAGED CRAFT AT MARCH 31; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CHAIRMAN STEVEN UDVAR-HAZY COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 17/05/2018 – Air Lease Corp Announces Delivery of Boeing 737 MAX 8 Aircraft With Travel Service; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE: JETS BOUND FOR CHINA WOULDN’T BE SUBJECT TO TARIFFS; 10/05/2018 – AL SEES `MAJOR’ SUPPLY CHAIN CONSTRAINTS FOR BOEING, AIRBUS; 09/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – AIRCRAFT SCHEDULED TO DELIVER FROM ALC’S ORDER BOOK WITH AIRBUS IN JUNE 2019; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CEO JOHN PLUEGER COMMENTS ON EARNINGS WEBCAST; 02/05/2018 – Air Lease Corporation Names Daniel Verwholt as Treasurer; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE IS `SCRAMBLING’ TO OFFSET AIRBUS, BOEING DELAYS; 09/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – ANNOUNCED A MEDIUM-TERM LEASE AGREEMENT WITH Hl FLY (PORTUGAL) FOR ONE ROLLS-ROYCE TRENT 7000-POWERED AIRBUS A330-900NEO AIRCRAFT

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc increased its stake in Carnival Corp (CCL) by 24.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc bought 45,112 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The institutional investor held 232,069 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.80M, up from 186,957 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc who had been investing in Carnival Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.27B market cap company. The stock increased 2.04% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $50.63. About 3.31M shares traded. Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 15/05/2018 – Carnival Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – St Thomas Source: Governor Grants Administrative Leave for Virgin Islands Carnival; 22/03/2018 – Carnival 1Q Rev $4.2B; 26/03/2018 – Carnival Paradise Resumes Year-Round Cruise Service From Tampa Following Extensive Multi-Million-Dollar Makeover; 13/03/2018 – Cunard and Ancestry.com Collaborate to Offer Special Event Crossing: “A Journey of Genealogy”; 11/04/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP CCL.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.50/SHR; 29/03/2018 – New York Post: Carnival gives kid free cruise for his Snapchat handle; 03/04/2018 – Cruise line Carnival joins the fight against Bermuda’s same-sex marriage ban; 22/03/2018 – Carnival 1Q Net $391M; 05/03/2018 Cunard Unveils 2020 Voyage Program: Oceans of Discovery, by Cunard

More important recent Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Air Lease Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “Examining Air Lease Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:AL) Weak Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Can You Imagine How Air Lease’s (NYSE:AL) Shareholders Feel About The 43% Share Price Increase? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) was released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Air Lease Corp.: A Great Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 26, 2019.

Basswood Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.47B and $1.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wintrust Finl Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 29,923 shares to 164,405 shares, valued at $12.03M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Discover Finl Svcs (NYSE:DFS) by 74,804 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 149,948 shares, and cut its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.17, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 35 investors sold AL shares while 70 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 97.89 million shares or 7.33% more from 91.21 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Howe And Rusling holds 0% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) or 117 shares. Bancshares Of New York Mellon Corp holds 0.01% or 653,895 shares in its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.01% or 81,854 shares in its portfolio. Assetmark invested 0% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). 855 were accumulated by Bessemer Inc. Utah Retirement reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Vanguard Group has 0.01% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) for 9.20M shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt Inc holds 843,127 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 5,537 shares. 407 are held by Farmers And Merchants Invests Inc. Artisan Prtnrs Partnership owns 5.80 million shares. Prudential Financial owns 0.04% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) for 651,597 shares. Denali Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 82,000 shares or 0.51% of the stock. Metropolitan Life Ins Ny has 2,711 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Greenleaf owns 21,708 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 47 investors sold CCL shares while 212 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 384.78 million shares or 1.12% more from 380.52 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1.10M were reported by Lord Abbett & Communication Ltd Liability Corp. Connor Clark And Lunn Invest Mngmt reported 0.04% stake. Hrt Ltd Company holds 7,309 shares. Moreover, Everence Management has 0.16% invested in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) for 21,234 shares. Mutual Of Omaha Bankshares Wealth invested in 11,605 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Royal Bankshares Of Canada reported 627,611 shares. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability stated it has 0.09% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Aqr Ltd Llc holds 641,215 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Kentucky Retirement System invested 0.08% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Twin Tree Management Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). 1,348 are held by Trust Of Vermont. 11,846 were accumulated by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board. First Merchants reported 0.4% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holding invested 0.07% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Rnc Cap Ltd Liability Corp reported 2.05% stake.

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc, which manages about $395.97M and $569.38M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 89,389 shares to 235,332 shares, valued at $12.88M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 12,020 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 74,936 shares, and cut its stake in Ventas Inc Com (NYSE:VTR).