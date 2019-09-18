Flippin Bruce & Porter Has Boosted By $2.08 Million Its Carnival (CCL) Holding; Azz (AZZ)’s Sentiment Is 1.17

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc increased Carnival Corp (CCL) stake by 24.13% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc acquired 45,112 shares as Carnival Corp (CCL)’s stock declined 15.39%. The Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc holds 232,069 shares with $10.80M value, up from 186,957 last quarter. Carnival Corp now has $34.98B valuation. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $48.83. About 504,453 shares traded. Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 22/03/2018 – Carnival Sees FY Adj EPS $4.20-Adj EPS $4.40; 26/04/2018 – Carnival Cruise Line Names Lars Ljoen to Head Marine Operations; 22/03/2018 – Carnival 1Q EPS 54c; 15/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean, Carnival Named Most Instagrammed Cruise Lines According to Seahub.com; 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP – IN CONSTANT CURRENCY, NET CRUISE COSTS EXCLUDING FUEL PER ALBD INCREASED 1.0 PERCENT FOR QTR; 15/05/2018 – lnsomniac And LiveXLive Media To Stream Electric Daisy Carnival Las Vegas; 07/05/2018 – Carnival Corporation Named One of America’s 100 Best Corporate Citizens; 18/05/2018 – Princess Cruises 2019-2020 Cruise Vacations to Asia on Sale; 24/05/2018 – Carnival CEO Donald Sees ‘Great’ Environment for Cruise Industry (Video); 11/04/2018 – Carnival Board Approves Reauthorization of Up to $1B Share Repurchases

Azz Inc (AZZ) investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.33, from 1.5 in 2019Q1. The ratio has worsened, as 74 hedge funds opened new and increased equity positions, while 63 decreased and sold stakes in Azz Inc. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 22.98 million shares, up from 22.38 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Azz Inc in top ten equity positions decreased from 2 to 1 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 18 Reduced: 45 Increased: 54 New Position: 20.

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.93 million activity. $930,000 worth of Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) was bought by WEISENBURGER RANDALL J on Wednesday, July 3. Shares for $997,267 were bought by DONALD ARNOLD W on Tuesday, June 25.

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc decreased Ventas Inc Com (NYSE:VTR) stake by 5,132 shares to 93,971 valued at $6.42 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) stake by 89,389 shares and now owns 235,332 shares. Ingersoll Rand Cl A Ireland (NYSE:IR) was reduced too.

More notable recent Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Stocks – S&P Slumps Despite Rising Oil Fueling Energy Rally – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Airlines and cruise names hit by oil price spike – Seeking Alpha” published on September 16, 2019, Schaeffersresearch.com published: “Exxon, Chevron Shine as Oil Rally Rattles Stocks – Schaeffers Research” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “CEOs Are Also Endangered at SeaWorld Entertainment – The Motley Fool” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Traders Weigh In On Southwest Airlines, EA And More – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Among 11 analysts covering Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 36% are positive. Carnival Corp has $70 highest and $4800 lowest target. $56.42’s average target is 15.54% above currents $48.83 stock price. Carnival Corp had 18 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 26 by Stifel Nicolaus. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Buy” rating and $59 target in Monday, June 24 report. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of CCL in report on Friday, June 21 with “Hold” rating. On Friday, July 19 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold”. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, June 24 by Bank of America. Buckingham Research maintained the shares of CCL in report on Wednesday, March 27 with “Buy” rating. Wedbush maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Friday, June 21 report. The rating was downgraded by Barclays Capital on Friday, June 21 to “Equal-Weight”. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, June 21 by Nomura. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Tuesday, March 19.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 47 investors sold CCL shares while 212 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 384.78 million shares or 1.12% more from 380.52 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 318,203 are owned by Capwealth Lc. Naples Glob Advisors Limited Liability reported 0.25% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Todd Asset Lc invested 0.76% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Macquarie Gru Limited owns 90,627 shares. Atria Invs Limited reported 12,649 shares. Bridges Invest Mgmt Inc invested in 227,267 shares. Bbt Cap Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.38% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Moreover, Central Bankshares And Trust Communication has 0% invested in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) for 150 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund invested in 6,185 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Aperio Grp Ltd holds 0.04% or 203,339 shares in its portfolio. Royal London Asset Management Ltd stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). The Massachusetts-based Srb has invested 0.04% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Blackrock Inc stated it has 25.83M shares. Forte Ltd Liability Corp Adv stated it has 20,924 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mgmt Lc accumulated 12,080 shares.

AZZ Inc. provides galvanizing services, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. The company has market cap of $1.15 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Energy and Galvanizing Services. It has a 20.23 P/E ratio. The Energy segment provides specialized services and products designed to support industrial, nuclear, and electrical applications.

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc Ma holds 3.12% of its portfolio in AZZ Inc. for 237,649 shares. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. owns 1.41 million shares or 1.89% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Alphaone Investment Services Llc has 0.89% invested in the company for 24,819 shares. The Florida-based Deprince Race & Zollo Inc has invested 0.5% in the stock. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 8,294 shares.

The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $43.92. About 15,305 shares traded. AZZ Inc. (AZZ) has declined 12.69% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.69% the S&P500. Some Historical AZZ News: 19/04/2018 – AZZ COMPLETES RESTATEMENT; 29/03/2018 – AZZ Inc; 13/03/2018 – AZZ Inc. Wins Bid to Buy Certain Assets of Lectrus Corp; 29/03/2018 – AZZ SAYS WILL RESTATE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS IN ITS QTRLY REPORTS ON FORM 10-Q FOR QTRS ENDED MAY 31, 2017 AND AUGUST 31, 2017 – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – AZZ Inc. Completes Restatement of Form 10-K for Fiscal Year 2017 and the Company’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the First and Second Quarters of Fiscal Year 2018; 15/05/2018 – AZZ INC – BACKLOG AT END OF 2018 FISCAL YEAR WAS $265.4 MLN, A DECREASE OF 16.5% COMPARED TO BACKLOG AT END OF PRIOR YEAR OF $317.9 MLN; 19/04/2018 – AZZ Inc Expects to Issue Fiscal Yr 2019 Guidance Once Fiscal Yr 2018 Filings Are Completed; 19/04/2018 – AZZ SEES ISSUING FY19 GUIDANCE ONCE FY18 FILINGS COMPLETE; 23/03/2018 – AZZ Inc. Announces The Completion Of Acquisition Of Lectrus Corporation; 29/03/2018 – AZZ: BDO USA LLP’s Internal Control Report Over Financial Reporting as of Feb 28, 2017 Should No Longer Be Relied Upo