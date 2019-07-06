Flippin Bruce & Porter Trimmed Its Holding in Walmart (WMT) by $1.02 Million as Share Value Rose; Atria Investments Boosted Position in Carmax (KMX) by $493,350 as Share Price Rose

Atria Investments Llc increased its stake in Carmax Inc (KMX) by 116.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atria Investments Llc bought 7,150 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,276 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $927,000, up from 6,126 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atria Investments Llc who had been investing in Carmax Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $88.48. About 1.24M shares traded. CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has risen 17.17% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.74% the S&P500.

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 11.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc sold 10,564 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 82,855 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.08M, down from 93,419 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $319.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $111.98. About 3.53M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 18.36% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.93% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 14/03/2018 – The service will be in 100 metro areas by the end of the year, according to Walmart; 07/05/2018 – WALMART – INITIATIVES ANNOUNCED ON MONDAY APPLY TO ALL WALMART AND SAM’S CLUB PHARMACIES AND PHARMACISTS IN U.S. AND PUERTO RICO; 21/05/2018 – Happy days for India’s shoppers, if not Walmart; 26/04/2018 – Walmart, With Billions to Spend, Seeks Flipkart E-Commerce Site in India; 01/04/2018 – Walmart may be seeking to counter Amazon’s influence, as well as trying to blunt the impact of a number of other health care mega-deals taking shape; 07/03/2018 – TSYS REPORTS PACT WITH WALMART TO IMPLEMENT NEW PAYMENT; 28/04/2018 – Sainsbury’s and Walmart’s Asda in talks about 10 bln stg merger – Sky News; 09/05/2018 – According to reports, the tech giant will sell its entire stake to Walmart as part of the deal; 25/04/2018 – Mint: Flipkart-Walmart deal on track, but Amazon remains a contender; 02/04/2018 – Walmart Is Said to Be in Takeover Talks With Pharmacy Startup

Atria Investments Llc, which manages about $2.88B and $2.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celanese Corp Del (NYSE:CE) by 8,467 shares to 2,997 shares, valued at $296,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mccormick & Co Inc (NYSE:MKC) by 3,090 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,661 shares, and cut its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold KMX shares while 143 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 157.53 million shares or 0.32% more from 157.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hudson Valley Inv Advsrs Incorporated Adv holds 0.18% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) or 10,514 shares. Fmr Lc accumulated 149,597 shares or 0% of the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 0.04% of its portfolio in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Menta Limited Co has invested 0.25% of its portfolio in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Grandfield And Dodd Ltd Liability Company holds 0.03% of its portfolio in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) for 3,682 shares. Dsam Ptnrs (London) accumulated 3,350 shares. Voya Invest Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 0.01% or 85,892 shares. Shell Asset Company has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Kornitzer Cap Mngmt Inc Ks reported 34,545 shares. First Tru LP owns 0.01% invested in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) for 65,476 shares. Utd Cap Financial Advisers Limited Liability Co reported 0.04% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Mcf Advsrs holds 0% of its portfolio in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) for 250 shares. Bluecrest Capital Mngmt Ltd reported 0.05% stake. Aviva Public Limited Co holds 64,193 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Amalgamated Bank & Trust owns 24,778 shares.

More notable recent CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “The Future of Work – The Motley Fool” on June 25, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “CarMax Analyst Raises Price Target After Strong Q1, But Says Comp Growth Could Slow – Benzinga” published on June 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “CarMax Inc (KMX) Q1 2020 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Noble Energy, Inc. (NBL) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Carmax Inc (KMX) President & CEO William D Nash Sold $7.2 million of Shares – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

More notable recent Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is Kroger a Value Play or a Falling Knife? – Nasdaq” on June 21, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Walmart (WMT) Confirms Agreements with the DOJ and the SEC to Resolve their FCPA Investigations – StreetInsider.com” published on June 20, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Walmart To Open 10 Chinese DCs Over Next 1-2 Decades – Benzinga” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “5 Stocks to Buy for $20 or Less – Nasdaq” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Foxbusiness.com‘s news article titled: “Target’s Making Same-Day Delivery Easier for Its Online Shoppers – Fox Business” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Analysts await Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) to report earnings on August, 15. They expect $1.21 EPS, down 6.20% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.29 per share. WMT’s profit will be $3.45B for 23.14 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual EPS reported by Walmart Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.08% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.18% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) or 2.02M shares. Covington Invest Advisors Incorporated invested in 15,492 shares. Trustmark Bankshares Trust Department holds 0.4% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 40,310 shares. 6,249 were reported by Valley National Advisers Inc. Nichols And Pratt Advisers Llp Ma reported 2,800 shares. Miracle Mile Ltd Com invested in 0.32% or 40,731 shares. Regentatlantic Capital Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.44% or 64,032 shares. Matarin Management Limited Liability Com owns 50,885 shares or 0.36% of their US portfolio. Bollard Gru Ltd Liability Co owns 74,413 shares. Nippon Life Invsts Americas Incorporated has invested 1.53% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Boltwood Cap Mgmt, a California-based fund reported 14,648 shares. Polaris Greystone Financial Gru Ltd holds 1.65% or 224,107 shares in its portfolio. Putnam Fl Investment Mngmt Commerce holds 0.3% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 36,915 shares. Diversified Investment Strategies Lc holds 4.91% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 52,970 shares. Cohen Lawrence B invested 0.42% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc, which manages about $395.97M and $558.98 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 8,176 shares to 117,577 shares, valued at $5.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ford Mtr Co (NYSE:F) by 65,479 shares in the quarter, for a total of 749,064 shares, and has risen its stake in United Parcel Service Cl B (NYSE:UPS).