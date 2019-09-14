Flippin Bruce & Porter Holding in Travelers Cos (TRV) Has Cut as Stock Value Rose; Ashmore Wealth Management Has Trimmed Holding in Mastercard (MA) by $9.78 Million

Ashmore Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 14.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashmore Wealth Management Llc sold 37,051 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 221,519 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $58.60 million, down from 258,570 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashmore Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $280.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $276.32. About 4.03 million shares traded or 16.97% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 15/05/2018 – TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LTD – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 04/04/2018 – Barclays Launches Premier Global Travel Card That Rewards Cardmember Loyalty: Barclays Arrival® Premier World Elite Mastercard; 16/05/2018 – CPI Card Group’s Suite of Metal Card Solutions Earns Bronze Stevie® Award in 2018 American Business Awards®; 06/03/2018 – XOX BHD- CLARIFY THAT CO IS CURRENTLY ONLY EXPLORING OPPORTUNITY TO COLLABORATE WITH MASTERCARD TO BRING PAYMENT EFFICIENCY TO ITS CUSTOMERS; 02/05/2018 – Santander strikes debit card deal with Mastercard; 19/04/2018 – New Mexico AG: AG Balderas Announces Settlement with Visa & MasterCard Over Excessive Credit & Debit Card Fees – April 19, 2018; 15/05/2018 – Mastercard Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – ANNOUNCED INTEGRATION OF ITS PHYSICAL AND DIGITAL PAYMENTS TEAMS UNDER ONE ORGANIZATION, EFFECTIVE APRIL 2, 2018; 02/05/2018 – CHINESE BANKS ARE ISSUING MASTERCARD CARDS AGAIN: HUND-MEJEAN; 16/04/2018 – Mastercard Hires former Obama Trade Rep to Promote Card Use

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc decreased its stake in Travelers Cos Inc (TRV) by 19.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc sold 4,916 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.47% . The institutional investor held 19,742 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.95M, down from 24,658 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc who had been investing in Travelers Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $146.31. About 1.46M shares traded or 19.96% up from the average. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has risen 11.84% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.84% the S&P500. Some Historical TRV News: 03/05/2018 – Travelers Named Noteworthy Company by Diversitylnc; 15/03/2018 – Distracted on Vacation? Alamo Rent A Car’s Annual Survey Shows Work and Social Media Pressures Affecting Family Travelers; 23/05/2018 – lnventHelp lnventor Designs Ergonomic and Convenient Clothes Organizer for Travelers (TOR-9850); 19/03/2018 – Unisys to Help the Department of Home Affairs Secure Australia’s Borders and Facilitate Flow of Legitimate Travelers Using Unis; 30/05/2018 – With the French Taste, Areas Offers Guy Martin’s Latest Table to Travelers at Paris Aéroport; 24/04/2018 – Travelers Earnings Hurt by Another Wave of Natural Disasters; 14/03/2018 – InventHelp Inventor Develops Convenience Enhancer for Travelers (HUN-495); 24/04/2018 – Travelers 1Q Catastrophe Loss Net Of Reinsurance Pretax $354M; 10/05/2018 – Reimagined Lobby at Residence Inn San Ramon Encourages Relaxation, Conversation for Extended-Stay Travelers; 09/04/2018 – Old Mutual Says Travelers Companies Has Withdrawn Claim to Remedies

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.02 earnings per share, up 13.48% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.78 per share. MA’s profit will be $2.05 billion for 34.20 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.88% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 38 investors sold MA shares while 536 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 414 raised stakes. 720.31 million shares or 0.88% less from 726.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bright Rock Ltd accumulated 1.86% or 22,000 shares. Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma holds 1,972 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Pcj Investment Counsel Limited has 0.28% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Coastline Trust Communications invested in 0.61% or 15,795 shares. 15,386 were reported by Ferguson Wellman Capital Mngmt. Nbt Bankshares N A New York has 0.06% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 1,228 shares. Btg Pactual Asset Management Ltd holds 4,901 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Stifel Fincl Corporation holds 755,730 shares or 0.52% of its portfolio. R G Niederhoffer Cap Mgmt Incorporated has invested 3.54% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Fairview Capital Invest Management Ltd Company invested in 14,722 shares. Cibc Ww Markets holds 0.43% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 369,783 shares. Autus Asset invested in 2.61% or 62,512 shares. Dowling And Yahnke Ltd Liability invested 1.08% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Polaris Greystone Group Ltd accumulated 0.03% or 1,430 shares. Oberweis Asset holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 1,893 shares.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 8 sales for $42.91 million activity. Shares for $6.62M were sold by Mastercard Foundation on Tuesday, July 16. DAVIS RICHARD K bought $468,603 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) on Monday, August 12.

