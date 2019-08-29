Flippin Bruce & Porter Upped United Parcel Service Cl B (UPS) Stake by $441,447 as Shares Rose; As United Rentals (URI) Stock Price Declined, Montgomery Investment Management Raised Its Stake by $2.03 Million

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Cl B (UPS) by 3.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc bought 3,977 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 109,641 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.25 million, up from 105,664 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Cl B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.43% or $2.83 during the last trading session, reaching $119.16. About 1.51M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 21/03/2018 – Hong Kong Monetary Authority Ups Base Rate to 2% Vs 1.75% Following Fed Increase; 26/04/2018 – UPS Bond Trading Jumps to More Than Twice Average; 11/04/2018 – UPS Study: Purchases From Marketplaces Nearly Universal; Retail Now Global As E-Commerce Shoppers Cross Borders; 03/04/2018 – The UPS Store and Inc. Magazine Salute Small Businesses with a National Pitch Off Contest; 04/04/2018 – UPS SEES COMPANIES SHIFTING SOURCE LOCATIONS TO AVOID TARIFFS; 24/05/2018 – JCDECAUX: JCDECAUX PUTS START-UPS AT HEART OF OFFER AT VIVA; 29/05/2018 – S&PGR Ups Spanish Motorway Project Autovia de la Plata To ‘A-‘; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rtg To ‘AAA’ On Mtn Rec&Cons Auth, CA AsmtDist2 Bnds; 30/05/2018 – AMS AG AMS.S SAYS PREPARATIONS FOR EXPECTED MAJOR RAMP-UPS IN THE SECOND HALF 2018 ARE ON TRACK; 07/03/2018 – RPT-DEUTSCHE POST DPWGn.DE CFO SAYS OPERATING PROFIT IN LETTER AND PARCEL LIKELY FLAT THIS YR, NO POSTAGE MARK-UPS BUT HIGHER COSTS THIS YR

Montgomery Investment Management Inc increased its stake in United Rentals Inc (URI) by 97.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montgomery Investment Management Inc bought 17,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.72% . The institutional investor held 36,035 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.12M, up from 18,235 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc who had been investing in United Rentals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.61B market cap company. The stock increased 4.89% or $5.19 during the last trading session, reaching $111.51. About 747,598 shares traded. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 12.99% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.99% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – COMPANY INTENDS TO COMPLETE NEW SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM BY END OF 2019; 03/05/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC URI.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $186 FROM $230; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals 1Q Rev $1.73B; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS 1Q RENTAL REV $1.46B; 16/04/2018 – United Rentals Inc expected to post earnings of $2.43 a share – Earnings Preview; 12/04/2018 – Cramer: Buy United Rentals over Caterpillar as US-China trade disputes loom; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.87, EST. $2.47; 08/03/2018 – United Rentals: Michael Kneeland to Continue as CEO; 04/04/2018 – NOAA Fisheries: URI Students, Public Join NEFSC Researchers To Study Whales Off the MA/RI Coast; 29/05/2018 – STRATA SKIN SCIENCES INC – FOLLOWING CLOSING OF FINANCING, URI GEIGER WILL BE APPOINTED CHAIRMAN OF STRATA BOARD

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 50 investors sold URI shares while 186 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 63.73 million shares or 9.11% less from 70.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Montag A & Associates holds 0.13% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 11,815 shares. First Republic Invest Mngmt Inc invested in 87,308 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Whitnell And holds 0% or 70 shares. Commonwealth National Bank Of Aus has 0.05% invested in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Moreover, M&T National Bank & Trust has 0.01% invested in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Nine Masts reported 2,790 shares. Greatmark Inv Inc holds 0.08% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 2,250 shares. Gilman Hill Asset Management Ltd Llc holds 0.37% or 9,215 shares in its portfolio. Us Bank & Trust De holds 5,322 shares or 0% of its portfolio. New Jersey Better Educational Savings owns 0.46% invested in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 3,000 shares. 4,705 were reported by Pennsylvania Co. Oppenheimer reported 0.04% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 46,185 shares. Jane Street Group Inc Inc Ltd Llc invested in 66,466 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Lc invested in 230,813 shares.

Montgomery Investment Management Inc, which manages about $220.92M and $224.18M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mdu Res Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) by 24,829 shares to 133,946 shares, valued at $3.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.