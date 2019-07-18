Flippin Bruce & Porter Lowered Amgen (AMGN) Holding as Market Valuation Declined; As Six Flags Entmt New (SIX) Share Value Declined, Holder Massachusetts Financial Services Company Has Cut Its Stake

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 17.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc sold 7,898 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 36,986 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.03 million, down from 44,884 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $109.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $178.99. About 276,343 shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 3.46% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.89% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 24/04/2018 – Amgen posts higher 1st-quarter profit as sales rise 3 percent; 09/03/2018 – New Analyses Show Payer Utilization Management Criteria Deny Access To PCSK9 Inhibitors For Patients At The Highest Risk For Su; 05/04/2018 – AbbVie in deal with Biogen to delay Humira biosimilar U.S. launch to 2023; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Blockbuster Humira Resilient as Drugmaker Seeks New Hit; 08/03/2018 – AMGEN REPORTS FINAL RESULTS OF TENDER OFFER; 30/04/2018 – Amgen Receives Positive CHMP Opinion to Add Overall Survival Results From the Phase 3 ASPIRE Study to KYPROLIS(R) (carfilzomib) Label; 22/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Amgen employee in Denmark violated the law by posting a press release on LinkedIn; 29/03/2018 – CORVIDIA THERAPEUTICS APPOINTS MARC DE GARIDEL AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 05/04/2018 – ABBVIE REPORTS GLOBAL RESOLUTION OF HUMIRA® (ADALIMUMAB) PATENT; 17/05/2018 – BeyondSpring to Present Positive Data From Prospective Phase 2 Trial Comparing Plinabulin to Neulasta for the Prevention of Che

Massachusetts Financial Services Company decreased its stake in Six Flags Entmt Corp New (SIX) by 97.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Massachusetts Financial Services Company sold 1.27M shares as the company’s stock declined 15.37% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 32,195 shares of the services-misc. amusement & recreation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.59 million, down from 1.30M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Company who had been investing in Six Flags Entmt Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $53.17. About 86,629 shares traded. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) has declined 14.19% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SIX News: 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Says Six Flags’ Ratings Are Unchanged Following $39 Million Add On Term Loan B; 22/05/2018 – Six Flags: Taylor Brooks Will Become Accounting Chief; 04/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – TERMS OF ARRANGEMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 24/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS 1Q LOSS/SHR 74C; 26/03/2018 – West Coast’s Tallest Drop Tower Ride to Debut DC Super Hero VR Experience; 06/04/2018 – Public Investment Fund Announces Agreement with Six Flags; 25/04/2018 – Six Flags Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Six Flags: Repurchased 1.3M Shrs for $81M; 24/04/2018 – Three More Six Flags Parks Coming to China; 26/03/2018 – Credit Agreement Amendment Reduces Six Flags’ Borrowing Rate

Massachusetts Financial Services Company, which manages about $237.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Smucker J M Co (NYSE:SJM) by 235,484 shares to 4.12 million shares, valued at $480.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 1.68 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 32.80 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ncr Corp New (NYSE:NCR).

Analysts await Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.99 earnings per share, up 12.50% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.88 per share. SIX’s profit will be $83.42 million for 13.43 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Six Flags Entertainment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -220.73% EPS growth.

Analysts await Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $3.59 EPS, down 6.27% or $0.24 from last year’s $3.83 per share. AMGN’s profit will be $2.19 billion for 12.46 P/E if the $3.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.56 actual EPS reported by Amgen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.84% EPS growth.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $380,000 activity.

