Flippin Bruce & Porter Holding in Amgen (AMGN) Trimmed by $1.49 Million as Shares Rose; As Microsoft (MSFT) Market Value Rose, Murphy Capital Management Boosted Holding

Murphy Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 7.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Murphy Capital Management Inc bought 5,921 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 87,163 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.28M, up from 81,242 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 3.19% or $4.39 during the last trading session, reaching $133.39. About 32.52 million shares traded or 31.20% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 04/04/2018 – LogiGear Hosts Exclusive Webinar with Deliveron; 31/05/2018 – The Meet Group Brings Live Video to France and Switzerland; 25/04/2018 – Forbes Magazine Names FTI Consulting to America’s Best Management Consulting Firms List for Third Consecutive Year; 09/03/2018 – Ignition Partners Adds Former Microsoft CIO Jim DuBois and Former Amazon Executive and Datasphere CEO Satbir Khanuja as Venture Advisors; 02/05/2018 – Savvius Appoints Former Microsoft Executive Colin Boone to Lead Sales in the Americas; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT IS SAID TO PLAN LOW-COST TABLET LINE TO RIVAL IPAD; 10/04/2018 – PROS Announces Participation in Hannover Messe; 17/04/2018 – MatrixCare Continues to be a Leader for LTPAC Industry in Interoperability; 24/05/2018 – New Releases of Savvius Omnipliance, Omnipeek, and Spotlight Now Shipping; 21/05/2018 – Microsoft, Google find fresh flaw in chips, but risk is low

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 17.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc sold 7,898 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 36,986 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.03 million, down from 44,884 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $119.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.13% or $4.34 during the last trading session, reaching $199.08. About 2.73 million shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 10/03/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI SAY PRALUENT PRICING OFFER TO BE TIED TO INDEPENDENT ICER REVIEW OF NEW RISK REDUCTION DATA; 08/05/2018 – LUPIN SUBMITS NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR ETANERCEPT BIOSIMILAR; 19/04/2018 – #3 Novartis poaches Bristol-Myers/Amgen vet John Tsai for top drug development post in a $9B organization $NVS; 30/05/2018 – Amgen Foundation And Harvard Team Up To Offer Free Online Science Education Platform; 22/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Amgen employee in Denmark violated the law by posting a press release on LinkedIn; 21/03/2018 – Adweek: Pharma Giant Amgen Sends Its Estimated $350 Million U.S. Media Business to Hearts & Science; 25/04/2018 – Amgen posts higher first quarter profit as sales rise 3 percent; 24/04/2018 – Amgen 1Q EPS $3.25; 05/04/2018 – AbbVie Announces Global Resolution of HUMIRA® (adalimumab) Patent Disputes with Samsung Bioepis; 21/04/2018 – DJ Amgen Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMGN)

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc, which manages about $395.97 million and $558.98 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) by 3,645 shares to 181,099 shares, valued at $18.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 27,631 shares in the quarter, for a total of 186,957 shares, and has risen its stake in Dowdupont Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Reynders Mcveigh Cap Management Limited Company holds 0.18% or 8,591 shares. Shine Advisory Services holds 0.05% or 514 shares. Veritable Limited Partnership has invested 0.09% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Pzena Inv Mgmt Lc holds 950,019 shares or 0.98% of its portfolio. Massachusetts-based Penobscot Mgmt Com has invested 1.19% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Spectrum Mngmt Group Inc has invested 0.71% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Northeast Financial Consultants Incorporated owns 5,909 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Columbia Asset Management has 1.44% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Paragon Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.03% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 140,979 shares. Cadence Bancorporation Na has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Mechanics Commercial Bank Trust Department owns 3,624 shares. Founders Capital Mgmt Lc invested in 14,979 shares or 1.04% of the stock. Aristotle Capital Mgmt Limited Com reported 2.51M shares or 2.83% of all its holdings. First Advisors Limited Partnership has 0.33% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 871,304 shares.

More notable recent Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Amgen, Inc. (AMGN) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Amgen Presents Positive Data From Rituxan Biosimilar Study – Nasdaq” published on August 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Health Care Sector Update for 08/01/2019: ABMD, CFMS, ABC, JNJ, PFE, MRK, ABT, AMGN – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Amgen, Aramark, Chevron, Deere, Exxon, Hecla, Occidental, Urban Outfitters, Whiting and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After-Hours Earnings Report for July 30, 2019 : AAPL, AMGN, GILD, MDLZ, CELG, PSA, AMD, ALL, EQR, OKE, EA, VRSK – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Large Microsoft Option Traders Selling Friday Calls Following Recent Rally – Benzinga” on August 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “The Status of Microsoft Stock Should Rise – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Stocks Warren Buffett Would Love – Nasdaq” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Is Microsoft (MSFT) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft gains as Wedbush touts cloud potential – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantum Capital Management has 0.73% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Tower Ltd Liability (Trc) invested in 126,918 shares. West Chester Cap Advsr has invested 2.41% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Parthenon Limited Liability Company accumulated 9.84% or 373,197 shares. Mairs Power reported 1.64M shares. Moreover, Bsw Wealth Prtnrs has 0.19% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 4,073 shares. Royal Bank Of Canada stated it has 1.39% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Shikiar Asset Management has 0.37% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 7,550 shares. Stelac Advisory Services Ltd Co owns 1,085 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Newfocus Financial Grp Inc Lc stated it has 62,743 shares or 3.69% of all its holdings. Fincl Architects holds 0.67% or 3,260 shares. Paragon Cap Mngmt holds 5.58% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 78,149 shares. Natixis Advsr Limited Partnership reported 1.93 million shares or 1.99% of all its holdings. Boltwood Cap Management accumulated 20,962 shares or 1.61% of the stock. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Communication has 60,000 shares.

Murphy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $765.25 million and $655.52 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 9,856 shares to 54,119 shares, valued at $2.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing (NYSE:BA) by 4,094 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,160 shares, and cut its stake in Mmm (3M Company) (NYSE:MMM).