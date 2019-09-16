Flippin Bruce & Porter Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) Decreased by $1.60 Million; As Heron Therapeutics (HRTX) Valuation Declined, Rock Springs Capital Management LP Trimmed Position by $5.76 Million

Rock Springs Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Heron Therapeutics Inc (HRTX) by 91.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rock Springs Capital Management Lp sold 320,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.75% . The hedge fund held 30,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $558,000, down from 350,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Heron Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.64B market cap company. It closed at $20.51 lastly. It is up 51.22% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.22% the S&P500. Some Historical HRTX News: 10/05/2018 – HERON THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 AND RECENT CORPORATE PROGRESS; 23/04/2018 – INN Daily: Heron Resources: EM Drill Targets Identified at Peelwood Project; 08/05/2018 – Heron’s G2 Lens Delivers Strong Metallurgical Results; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN ACQUIRED RIGHTS FROM PRAYOG LABS ON MELOXICAM; 11/04/2018 – Mylan to Leverage its World-Class Scientific Platform to Develop a Novel Delivery for Meloxicam, a Non-Opioid Pain Medication; 28/03/2018 – Heron Therapeutics Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stk; 18/05/2018 – Cornish cornucopia: Patrick Heron at Tate St Ives; 21/05/2018 – HERON RESOURCES -CONTRACTS REGARDING PROVISION OF EQUIPMENT SUPPLY AND MINING SERVICES AT ITS WOODLAWN ZINC-COPPER PROJECT; 19/03/2018 – HERON THERAPEUTICS INC – SIGNIFICANTLY MORE PATIENTS RECEIVING HTX-011 WERE OPIOID-FREE THROUGH 72 HOURS AFTER SURGERY; 10/05/2018 – HERON THERAPEUTICS INC – REAFFIRMS FULL-YEAR 2018 CINV FRANCHISE NET PRODUCT SALES GUIDANCE OF $60 MLN TO $70 MLN

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 13.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc sold 12,020 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 74,936 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.04M, down from 86,956 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $137.32. About 23.36M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/03/2018 – MEDIA-Microsoft is bringing Cortana to Outlook for iOS and Android – The Verge; 23/05/2018 – Oxfam International Selects Aware by Wiretap™ Governance, Compliance Solution for Workplace by Facebook Collaboration Environment; 08/05/2018 – Alliance Data To Participate At The 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media And Communications Conference; 31/05/2018 – Ingenico ePayments Voted Best International CNP Program by Customers at the 2018 CNP Awards; 14/03/2018 – International Launch Services (ILS) Secures Additional Launch Orders for Proton Medium Vehicle; 14/03/2018 – eXp Realty Adds Top Agents Across Country; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft Highlights Innovation and Culture Transformation at Hispanicize 2018 in Miami; 05/03/2018 – MICROSOFT: LONG-RUNNING OPERATIONS DELAYED BY UP TO TWO HOURS; 30/05/2018 – Veritas Complements Microsoft Office 365 Environments with Enterprise-Grade Data Protection and Governance; 06/03/2018 – BC Platforms Launches an End-to-end Solution for Precision Medicine Powered by the Microsoft Genomics Service

Rock Springs Capital Management Lp, which manages about $319.00M and $2.76B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Biohaven Pharmactl Hldg Co L by 83,500 shares to 343,500 shares, valued at $15.04M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Homology Medicines Inc by 55,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 425,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics In.

Analysts await Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.61 earnings per share, down 24.49% or $0.12 from last year’s $-0.49 per share. After $-0.63 actual earnings per share reported by Heron Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.17% EPS growth.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc, which manages about $395.97 million and $569.38 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Occidental Pete (NYSE:OXY) by 44,537 shares to 199,451 shares, valued at $10.03M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tapestry Inc Com by 27,507 shares in the quarter, for a total of 290,827 shares, and has risen its stake in Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sandler Cap reported 1.04% stake. Staley Cap Advisers Inc reported 6.56% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Van Cleef Asset Managementinc invested in 4.68% or 159,086 shares. Weik Capital reported 88,419 shares. Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Limited Liability Company invested in 0.7% or 44,843 shares. 180,021 were accumulated by Everence Capital Management. Moreover, Sand Hill Advisors Limited Liability Company has 1.09% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 78,977 shares. Evanson Asset Management Ltd Liability holds 20,277 shares or 0.55% of its portfolio. Tower Bridge Advsrs accumulated 265,891 shares. Voloridge Ltd Liability reported 272,443 shares. Sterling Capital Mngmt Limited Co has invested 1.6% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Creative Planning reported 1.32 million shares. Vontobel Asset Mngmt invested in 3.84% or 3.70M shares. Verity Verity Ltd invested in 3.13% or 107,666 shares. Argi Invest Services Ltd Co reported 0.17% stake.

