Flippin Bruce & Porter Maintains Position in Carnival (CCL); As Hca Healthcare (HCA) Shares Declined, Holder Brant Point Investment Management Upped Its Position

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc increased its stake in Carnival Corp (CCL) by 17.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc bought 27,631 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.71% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 186,957 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.48M, up from 159,326 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc who had been investing in Carnival Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.86B market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $47.27. About 3.32M shares traded. Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) has declined 17.02% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 23/05/2018 – China will someday be the largest cruise market in the world, @CarnivalPLC CEO tells @JimCramer; 15/03/2018 – Carnival Corporation & plc To Hold Conference Call On First Quarter Earnings; 22/03/2018 – Carnival 1Q EPS 54c; 03/04/2018 – Carnival Cruise Line is joining the fight to contest Bermuda’s same-sex marriage ban; 22/03/2018 – Carnival 1Q Rev $4.2B; 05/03/2018 Cunard Unveils 2020 Voyage Program: Oceans of Discovery, by Cunard; 09/05/2018 – ACCC GIVES CONDITIONAL APPROVAL FOR CARNIVAL, PORT OF BRISBANE; 17/04/2018 – Queen Mary 2 Guests to be First to Board the QE2 Hotel in Dubai; 15/05/2018 – LIVEXLIVE MEDIA – SIGNED DEAL FOR TENCENT VIDEO TO LIVESTREAM ELECTRIC DAISY CARNIVAL LAS VEGAS TO AUDIENCES IN MAINLAND CHINA, HONG KONG AND MACAU; 15/03/2018 – Carnival PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding

Brant Point Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 39.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brant Point Investment Management Llc bought 11,837 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.57% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 41,837 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.46 million, up from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brant Point Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.66B market cap company. The stock increased 2.25% or $3.19 during the last trading session, reaching $145.06. About 2.64M shares traded or 67.41% up from the average. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 21.03% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.60% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 13/03/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE – ENTERED INTO ADDITIONAL JOINDER AGREEMENT WITH NEW APPROXIMATELY $1.166 BLN SENIOR SECURED TERM B-11 LOAN CREDIT FACILITY; 09/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Hca Healthcare’s Cfr To Ba1; Outlook Stable; 10/04/2018 – HCA Healthcare at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 21/05/2018 – ENVISION HEALTHCARE SHARES UP 3.3 PCT PREMARKET AFTER REUTERS REPORTS, CITING SOURCES THAT HCA, KKR TEAM UP TO BID FOR CO; 21/03/2018 – HCA Healthcare: Current Far West Division Pres Bryan Rogers to Retire; 01/05/2018 – CORRECT: HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q ADJ EPS $2.33, EST. $2.08; 27/04/2018 – HCA Healthcare Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE STILL SEES FY REV. $45B TO $46B; 20/03/2018 – Ravi Chari Appointed President of HCA’s West Florida Division; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE STILL SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $8.45B TO $8.75B

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 sales for $27.62 million activity. 466 shares valued at $64,807 were sold by Reiner Deborah M on Friday, February 1. Torres Kathryn A. sold $1.17M worth of stock. Another trade for 200 shares valued at $27,896 was made by Whalen Kathleen M on Wednesday, February 6. $4.63M worth of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) was sold by Foster Jon M. $4.72M worth of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) was sold by STEELE JOHN M on Tuesday, February 12. 28,084 HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) shares with value of $3.90 million were sold by CAMPBELL VICTOR L.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 34 investors sold HCA shares while 206 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 234.50 million shares or 5.23% less from 247.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kbc Gru Nv has invested 0.3% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Partner Inv Mgmt LP reported 5,736 shares stake. Bridgeway Cap Mngmt stated it has 826,250 shares or 1.34% of all its holdings. Caxton Assoc Lp holds 0.05% or 2,564 shares. Ameritas Investment Prtn accumulated 4,763 shares. Prudential Financial owns 895,739 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Sterling Capital Limited Liability Com owns 659,013 shares. 240,335 were accumulated by Voya Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation. Lenox Wealth Mgmt stated it has 0.01% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Renaissance Limited holds 1.06% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 204,343 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Com, a New York-based fund reported 197,773 shares. Guardian Life Ins Company Of America reported 761 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Point72 Asset Lp invested in 0.08% or 140,200 shares. Kemnay Advisory reported 0.39% stake. Telemus Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA).

Brant Point Investment Management Llc, which manages about $798.12 million and $796.30M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cooper Cos Inc (NYSE:COO) by 3,490 shares to 15,042 shares, valued at $4.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 30,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 157,933 shares, and cut its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp.

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.93 million activity. Shares for $930,000 were bought by WEISENBURGER RANDALL J on Wednesday, July 3.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold CCL shares while 180 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 380.52 million shares or 2.81% less from 391.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Manhattan holds 200 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Republic Investment Mgmt reported 0.02% stake. 9,471 were accumulated by Security Comml Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Ia. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Inc reported 69,969 shares stake. Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Ltd invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Arrow Fincl Corporation has invested 0.01% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Longer Investments invested in 2.12% or 35,345 shares. Marshall Wace Llp invested in 0.09% or 178,881 shares. Asset Mngmt Inc owns 6,573 shares. Chemical Bancshares invested in 0.15% or 25,865 shares. Duncker Streett And holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) for 19,755 shares. Hayek Kallen Management reported 32,785 shares. Bangor National Bank invested in 0.05% or 5,057 shares. Kornitzer Incorporated Ks stated it has 70,398 shares. Centurylink Investment Management Company has invested 0.33% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL).