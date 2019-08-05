Flippin Bruce & Porter Boosted Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Holding by $628,746; As Duke Energy New (DUK) Share Value Declined, Hamel Associates Has Cut Holding

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 8.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc bought 14,622 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 183,874 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.01 million, up from 169,252 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.57% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $36.46. About 4.46 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

Hamel Associates Inc decreased its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (DUK) by 28.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamel Associates Inc sold 3,391 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.08% . The institutional investor held 8,430 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $759,000, down from 11,821 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamel Associates Inc who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $87.87. About 1.15M shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 7.37% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 26/04/2018 – Grange Insurance Names Damon Porter Chief Human Resources Officer; 13/04/2018 – Duke Energy Ohio asks the Ohio Power Siting Board to move forward with its consideration of the Central Corridor Pipeline appli; 27/04/2018 – Rising fuel costs to increase Duke Energy Progress customer bills in South Carolina; 02/04/2018 – DUKE FILES TO RAISE FL RATES TO RECOVER PLANT INVESTMENT COSTS; 13/04/2018 – DUKE CUTS OCONEE 1 REACTOR TO 0% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 22/03/2018 – Duke Energy: By 2030 Sees More Than 80% of Generation Mix to Come From Zero and Lower CO2-Emitting; 21/05/2018 – DUKE RAISES OCONEE 3 REACTOR TO 100% POWER FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC; 16/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – DUKE ENERGY TO SELL FIVE SMALL HYDROELECTRIC PLANTS TO NORTHBROOK ENERGY; 15/05/2018 – Duke Energy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – DUK SEES NEW CITRUS PLANT’S UNITS 1,2 START SERVICE IN SEPT,NOV

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carnegie Asset Limited Liability Co reported 9,048 shares. Thomas Story & Son Ltd Com stated it has 55,377 shares. The New York-based Metropolitan Life Ins New York has invested 0.05% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Kornitzer Mgmt Incorporated Ks has invested 0.7% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Moreover, Guggenheim Limited Liability Corporation has 0.05% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Finemark Bank & Trust And has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Portland Glob Advsrs Limited Com has 0.65% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Great Lakes Advisors Llc owns 1.29M shares. Moreover, Patten Gp Incorporated has 0.13% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 6,871 shares. Voya Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.07% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Johnson Grp invested in 0.02% or 4,227 shares. Johnson Inv Counsel Inc invested in 0.29% or 308,577 shares. Bourgeon Management Llc has invested 2.15% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Zuckerman Grp Ltd Company stated it has 0.16% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Quantbot Tech LP reported 22,643 shares.

Hamel Associates Inc, which manages about $314.24M and $222.81 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 540 shares to 3,624 shares, valued at $4.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 5,883 shares in the quarter, for a total of 94,632 shares, and has risen its stake in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY).

Analysts await Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) to report earnings on August, 6 before the open. They expect $0.98 earnings per share, up 5.38% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.93 per share. DUK’s profit will be $708.46 million for 22.42 P/E if the $0.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual earnings per share reported by Duke Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.97% negative EPS growth.