Flippin Bruce & Porter Boosted Stake in Compass Minls Intl (CMP) by $412,938 as Market Valuation Rose; As Darden Restaurants (DRI) Stock Rose, Holder Hartford Investment Management Co Trimmed Its Stake

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc increased its stake in Compass Minls Intl (CMP) by 5.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc bought 7,647 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.69% . The institutional investor held 145,123 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.98M, up from 137,476 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc who had been investing in Compass Minls Intl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.94B market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $57.12. About 55,308 shares traded. CompaS Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) has declined 17.56% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CMP News: 01/05/2018 – COMPASS MINERALS 2018 OUTLOOK UNCHANGED; 01/05/2018 – COMPASS MINERALS SEES FY EPS $2.75 TO $3.25, EST. $2.90; 14/05/2018 – S&P REVISES COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL INC. TO RATING ‘BB-‘ FROM ‘BB’; 27/04/2018 – Compass Minerals: Union Representing 341 Hourly Workers at Salt Mine Initiates Strike; 27/04/2018 – COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL INC – STRIKE INITIATED BY UNION REPRESENTING 341 HOURLY EMPLOYEES AT ITS SALT MINE IN GODERICH, ONTARIO; 27/04/2018 – COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL – EXPECTS A MINIMAL IMPACT ON SALT PRODUCTION COSTS RESULTING FROM STRIKE; 01/05/2018 – Compass Minerals 1Q EPS 37c; 27/04/2018 – Compass Minerals at Bank of Montreal Conference May 16; 09/05/2018 – Compass Minerals Declares Dividend; 26/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Compass Minerals International, Consolidated Communications

Hartford Investment Management Co decreased its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI) by 75.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartford Investment Management Co sold 41,523 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.22% . The institutional investor held 13,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.64M, down from 55,023 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co who had been investing in Darden Restaurants Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $119.76. About 432,338 shares traded. Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has risen 14.23% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DRI News: 20/03/2018 – INDIA DRI FILES CASE AGAINST NIRAV MODI FOR DIVERTING DIAMONDS; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants Increases Fincl Outlook for the Full Fiscal Yr; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC – QTRLY OLIVE GARDEN SALES $ 1,073.2 MLN VERSUS $1,035.1 MLN; 09/03/2018 – Oil Dri 2Q Loss 15c/Diluted Shr; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN REPORTS FISCAL 2018 3Q RESULTS & BOOSTS FINL OUTLOOK FOR; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC – INCREASED ITS FINANCIAL OUTLOOK FOR FISCAL 2018; 02/04/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC DRI.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN SEES FY EFFECTIVE TAX RATE 16%-16.5%; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN: OLIVE GARDEN TRAFFIC MAY BE HURT IN 4Q BY LACK OF DEAL

Hartford Investment Management Co, which manages about $3.59 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Willis Towers Watson Plc by 4,285 shares to 18,371 shares, valued at $3.52M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Symantec Corp (NASDAQ:SYMC) by 27,414 shares in the quarter, for a total of 97,209 shares, and has risen its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.31, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 43 investors sold DRI shares while 176 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 104.72 million shares or 1.99% more from 102.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dorsey Wright Associate holds 0.08% or 2,858 shares in its portfolio. Cetera Advisor Ltd Company, California-based fund reported 2,509 shares. Cambridge Advsrs owns 0.02% invested in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) for 14,612 shares. Lee Danner And Bass Inc has 0.07% invested in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Duncker Streett And Inc accumulated 635 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd Liability has 14,950 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Pinnacle Ltd accumulated 3,150 shares. Colony Ltd owns 0.01% invested in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) for 3,673 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale, a Germany-based fund reported 319,230 shares. Community State Bank Na holds 3,834 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Middleton Ma reported 3,160 shares stake. Optimum Advsrs owns 6,510 shares. 35,614 were accumulated by Mackenzie Finance Corp. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp invested in 76 shares or 0% of the stock. Congress Asset Management Ma has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI).

More notable recent Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Darden Restaurants Reports Mixed Q1 Earnings – Benzinga” on September 19, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “It’s All Quiet on the Darden Front, and That May Not Be a Bad Thing – The Motley Fool” published on September 11, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “7 things to know today and 2 Orlando-area firms hit stock milestones this week – Orlando Business Journal” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Should We Expect From Darden Restaurants, Inc.’s (NYSE:DRI) Earnings In The Years Ahead? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Turns Red; AIM ImmunoTech Shares Spike Higher – Benzinga” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.58, from 1.82 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 26 investors sold CMP shares while 69 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 29.96 million shares or 1.14% less from 30.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mirae Asset Global Company invested 0% in CompaS Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP). California Employees Retirement System stated it has 0% of its portfolio in CompaS Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP). 8,455 were reported by Schaper Benz Wise Invest Counsel Wi. Advsrs Asset has invested 0.36% in CompaS Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP). Mason Street Ltd has invested 0.02% in CompaS Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP). 303,160 are owned by Kornitzer Capital Inc Ks. Cwm Limited holds 2,360 shares. Creative Planning has invested 0% in CompaS Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP). 47,538 were reported by Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company invested in 0.02% or 21,498 shares. Moreover, Finance Counselors has 0.16% invested in CompaS Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) for 69,542 shares. Vanguard Incorporated holds 0.01% of its portfolio in CompaS Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) for 3.57M shares. Harvest Cap Strategies Ltd Company owns 80,000 shares for 6.11% of their portfolio. Private Advisor Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 17,750 shares. Farmers & Merchants Invests holds 0% in CompaS Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) or 200 shares.

More notable recent CompaS Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Imagine Owning Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) And Wondering If The 36% Share Price Slide Is Justified – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Compass Minerals Revisited: Moat And Outlook – Seeking Alpha” published on June 10, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Stocks Warren Buffett Would Love – The Motley Fool” on February 04, 2019. More interesting news about CompaS Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Compass Minerals International (CMP) Presents At BMO Capital Markets Farm to Market Conference – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” published on May 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Compass Minerals International, Inc. (CMP) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Since March 28, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 insider sales for $452,629 activity. 2,000 CompaS Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) shares with value of $98,920 were bought by Crutchfield Kevin S. $104,400 worth of stock was bought by Fischer Valdemar L on Thursday, May 9. WALKER LORI A bought $36,547 worth of stock. Shares for $36,019 were bought by Standen James D. on Monday, May 13. $53,510 worth of CompaS Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) was bought by Reece Joseph E.