Flippin Bruce & Porter Has Lifted By $448,868 Its Fedex (FDX) Holding; Alteryx Class A (AYX) Shorts Raised By 0.2%

Alteryx Inc Class A (NYSE:AYX) had an increase of 0.2% in short interest. AYX’s SI was 5.90 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 0.2% from 5.89M shares previously. With 1.24 million avg volume, 5 days are for Alteryx Inc Class A (NYSE:AYX)’s short sellers to cover AYX’s short positions. The SI to Alteryx Inc Class A’s float is 16.56%. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $111.35. About 865,815 shares traded. Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) has risen 199.01% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 199.01% the S&P500. Some Historical AYX News: 06/03/2018 Alteryx Alters Data Science with New Release; 24/05/2018 – Alteryx Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 09/05/2018 – Alteryx 1Q Loss/Shr 9c; 01/05/2018 – Alteryx Invites Customers to an Unconventional Convention to Alter Everything at Inspire 2018; 29/05/2018 – Alteryx to Host Investor Session at Inspire 2018; 03/04/2018 – ALTERYX INC AYX.N -ANNOUNCED ITS NEW ASIA-PACIFIC HEADQUARTERS IN SINGAPORE; 09/05/2018 – Alteryx Sees 2018 Rev $183M-$186M; 09/05/2018 – Alteryx Sees 2018 Adj Loss/Shr 22c-Adj Loss/Shr 27c; 24/04/2018 – Alteryx Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – DJ Alteryx Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AYX)

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc increased Fedex Corp (FDX) stake by 18.8% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc acquired 2,737 shares as Fedex Corp (FDX)’s stock declined 8.13%. The Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc holds 17,294 shares with $2.84 million value, up from 14,557 last quarter. Fedex Corp now has $45.37 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $173.9. About 486,698 shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – FEDEX – HAVE ALSO CONFIRMED THAT THE INDIVIDUAL RESPONSIBLE ALSO SHIPPED A SECOND PACKAGE THAT HAS NOW BEEN SECURED AND TURNED OVER TO LAW ENFORCEMENT; 16/05/2018 – BTC Manager: “Blockchain has the Ability to Completely Change Logistics,” Says FedEx CEO; 15/03/2018 – Deutsche Post’s DHL expands U.S. delivery service to take on FedEx, UPS; 20/03/2018 – FBI SAYS DOES NOT KNOW YET IF FEDEX FDX.N PACKAGE EXPLOSION NEAR SAN ANTONIO IS RELATED TO AUSTIN SERIAL BOMBING; 27/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – DEAL FOR FOR £92 MLN; 20/03/2018 – FedEx, Walmart Expand Partnership on Retail-Shipping Services; 30/05/2018 – ABC 36 News: BREAKING: Explosion reported at Lexington FedEx distribution center; 20/03/2018 – Fifth package bomb strikes Texas, at FedEx facility near San Antonio; 20/03/2018 – FDX SEES EXPRESS ADJUSTED OPERATING MARGIN 9.9%-10.4% THIS QTR; 20/03/2018 – Correct: FedEx 3Q EPS $7.59, Not $2.07

Among 19 analysts covering FedEx (NYSE:FDX), 13 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 68% are positive. FedEx has $262 highest and $14300 lowest target. $199’s average target is 14.43% above currents $173.9 stock price. FedEx had 34 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Friday, May 31 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy” on Thursday, June 20. The company was maintained on Wednesday, June 26 by Credit Suisse. The stock of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, June 26. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Monday, March 18 report. The rating was maintained by Berenberg on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy”. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, June 20 by Raymond James. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Friday, May 31 report. The company was maintained on Wednesday, June 26 by Raymond James.

More notable recent FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Has A Somewhat Strained Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Federal Express: Bottom-Fishing A Fallen Angel – Seeking Alpha” published on September 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “FedEx: Attractive Valuation Despite Execution Issues And Risks – Seeking Alpha” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “FedEx Stock May Be Cheap, but It Is Not Compelling – Investorplace.com” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “FedEx To Acquire Cargex For Colombia Logistics – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Since July 12, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $100,614 activity. Inglis John C also bought $100,614 worth of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) shares.

Alteryx, Inc. provides self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts. The company has market cap of $7.24 billion. It offers Alteryx Designer for data preparation, blending, and analytics that could be deployable in the cloud and on premise; Alteryx Server, a secure and scalable product for sharing and running analytic applications in a Web environment; and Alteryx Analytics Gallery, a cloud collaboration offering that allows users to share workflows in a centralized repository. It has a 249.11 P/E ratio. The firm serves clients in business and financial services, consumer goods, healthcare, retail, technology, and travel and hospitality industries in approximately 50 countries.

More notable recent Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Worry About Alteryx, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:AYX) ROCE? – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Tuesday: TTD, NFLX, TWLO, AYX – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Alteryx Should Be on Your Radar – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Alteryx: No Signs Of Slowing Down – Seeking Alpha” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “11 Technology Stocks Moving In Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering Alteryx (NYSE:AYX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Alteryx has $15000 highest and $8500 lowest target. $134.40’s average target is 20.70% above currents $111.35 stock price. Alteryx had 11 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, August 1, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy” on Thursday, August 1.