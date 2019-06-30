Flippin Bruce & Porter Raised By $525,360 Its Exxon Mobil (XOM) Position; 4 Analysts Are Bullish ArQule, Inc. (ARQL) Last Week

Among 4 analysts covering ArQule (NASDAQ:ARQL), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. ArQule had 7 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by Needham. FBR Capital maintained ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) on Friday, March 8 with “Buy” rating. The stock of ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by Roth Capital. See ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) latest ratings:

11/04/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Outperform New Target: $9 Initiates Coverage On

24/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

20/03/2019 Broker: Oppenheimer Rating: Buy Maintain

08/03/2019 Broker: FBR Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $6.75 Maintain

07/03/2019 Broker: Needham Rating: Buy New Target: $7 Maintain

07/03/2019 Broker: Roth Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $8 Maintain

28/02/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc increased Exxon Mobil (XOM) stake by 4.66% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc acquired 6,567 shares as Exxon Mobil (XOM)’s stock rose 0.16%. The Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc holds 147,632 shares with $11.93M value, up from 141,065 last quarter. Exxon Mobil now has $324.38B valuation. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $76.63. About 14.78M shares traded or 35.24% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 29/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – NOW HAS INTERESTS IN 24 BLOCKS OFFSHORE BRAZIL; 11/04/2018 – MAY OUTPUT TARGET FOR PNG LNG TERMINAL IS AHEAD OF SCHEDULE – COCHRANE; 12/04/2018 – OIL SEARCH SAYS EXXON ADVISED PNG LNG RESTARTS LNG PRODUCTION; 16/04/2018 – CORRECTED-EXXON BAYTOWN TEXAS REFINERY COKER (NOT HYDROCRACKER) OVERHAUL MAY FINISH IN EARLY JUNE; 07/03/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N CEO DARREN WOODS SAYS HIS MAIN FOCUS IS BOOSTING RESULTS FOR COMPANY; 20/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Investment Anticipated to Be Several Hundred Million Dollars; 07/03/2018 – SPOKESMAN OF TURKEY’S ERDOGAN SAYS RECEIVED INFO THAT AN EXXON SHIP IS HEADING TO MEDITERRANEAN FOR HYDROCARBON EXPLORATION, WILL CONTINUE TO PRESERVE RIGHTS; 27/04/2018 – EXXON 1Q UPSTREAM EARNINGS $3.50T; 30/05/2018 – EXXON SAYS BUYBACKS WILL DEPEND ON OIL PRICES, CASH BALANCES; 17/04/2018 – EthosEnergy Wins Multi-Million Dollar ExxonMobil Contract

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. United Svcs Automobile Association has 0.51% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Private Wealth Prns Lc invested in 6,504 shares. Hartford Financial Management Inc accumulated 1.26% or 45,633 shares. Ims accumulated 5,185 shares. Bbr Ltd reported 141,596 shares or 1.49% of all its holdings. 1832 Asset Mgmt LP reported 19,563 shares. Punch And Assocs Invest Mngmt Inc holds 51,546 shares. Lpl Financial has invested 0.26% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Hl Ltd Liability holds 0.92% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 739,723 shares. Gagnon Secs Limited Liability Company has invested 0.28% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Bridgewater Associates Lp holds 0.02% or 33,755 shares. Optimum invested in 17,476 shares. Gibson Capital Limited Liability Company has 0.11% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 3,938 shares. Indiana Management invested in 1.02% or 24,419 shares. Cape Cod Five Cents Bankshares invested in 105,417 shares.

Among 10 analysts covering Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Exxon Mobil had 20 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of XOM in report on Tuesday, February 19 with “Buy” rating. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 7 report. Societe Generale maintained it with “Buy” rating and $91 target in Wednesday, March 20 report. HSBC maintained the shares of XOM in report on Thursday, March 14 with “Buy” rating. Mizuho maintained Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) rating on Thursday, March 7. Mizuho has “Hold” rating and $84 target. As per Thursday, March 7, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. Morgan Stanley maintained Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) rating on Thursday, May 16. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $8500 target. The stock has “Hold” rating by Wells Fargo on Friday, March 8. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Morgan Stanley. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of XOM in report on Thursday, March 7 with “Hold” rating.

The stock increased 1.66% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $11.01. About 2.34M shares traded. ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) has risen 110.00% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 105.57% the S&P500. Some Historical ARQL News: 07/05/2018 – ArQule 1Q Loss/Shr 7c; 15/03/2018 – $ARQL #AACR18 oral presentation on ARQ 092 data in PIK3CA or AKT1-mutant ER+ ovarian cancer will be particularly interesting to watch; 10/05/2018 – Sphera Funds Buys New 2.6% Position in ArQule; 23/04/2018 – DJ ArQule Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ARQL); 15/03/2018 – ArQule to Present Data at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting; 17/04/2018 – ARQULE & BASILEA ENTER INTO EXCLUSIVE LICENSE PACT; 17/04/2018 – ArQule May Have the Opportunity to Promote Derazantinib in the US Directly; 17/04/2018 – ArQule and Basilea Enter into Exclusive License Agreement for Derazantinib in the US, EU, Japan and Rest of World Excluding; 17/04/2018 – ARQULE ELIGIBLE TO GET UP TO $336M INCLUDING UPFRONT; 17/04/2018 – ArQule Is Eligible for Up to $326M in Regulatory and Comml Milestones

ArQule, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.21 billion. The Company’s lead product candidate is tivantinib , a small molecule inhibitor of the c-Met receptor tyrosine kinase and its biological pathway, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver cancer. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage products include ARQ 087, a multi-kinase inhibitor of the fibroblast growth factor receptor family Phase II clinical trial for patients with intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma and in Phase Ib for multiple oncology indications; ARQ 092, an inhibitor of the AKT serine/threonine kinase in Phase I clinical trials for multiple oncology indications; ARQ 751, a next-generation inhibitor of AKT in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and ARQ 761, an intravenously administered analogue of Beta-lapachone, which is Phase 1b clinical trial used as a promoter of NQo1-mediated programmed cancer cell death.

