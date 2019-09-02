Flextronics Intl LTD (FLEX) Market Value Declined While Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Decreased Position; Sir Capital Management LP Position in Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) Upped as Market Valuation Declined

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc decreased its stake in Flextronics Intl Ltd (FLEX) by 98.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc sold 7.19M shares as the company’s stock declined 2.45% . The institutional investor held 138,000 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38M, down from 7.33 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc who had been investing in Flextronics Intl Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $9.63. About 2.57M shares traded. Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) has declined 20.24% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.24% the S&P500. Some Historical FLEX News: 12/04/2018 – Hanes Invites Men Everywhere to #VouchForThePouch with New Comfort Flex Fit Men’s Boxer Briefs; 25/04/2018 – Global Automotive Flex Fuel Engine Market Forecasts 2018-2022 – Low Dependence on Import Oil is Driving the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 29/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Flex Ltd. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of July 9,; 20/03/2018 – FDA: Merit Medical Systems, Inc.- Custom Dialysis Kit CF-4230 Without Gel, which includes Flex-Neck® Classic Peritoneal; 19/03/2018 – RiverFront Dynamic US Flex-Cap ETF Goes Below 50-D-MA; 12/04/2018 – Hanes Invites Men Everywhere to #VouchForThePouch with New Comfort Flex Fit Men’s Boxer Briefs; 26/03/2018 – Top Factors Driving the Global Automotive Flex Fuel Engine Market l Technavio; 11/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Flex Ltd; 01/04/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Hope Nesteruk and Other CPSC Staff Participating in A Conference Call with the ASTM Gates Push Out/Flex Test; 09/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Flex Ltd. (FLEX) and Encourages

Sir Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (COG) by 1614.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sir Capital Management Lp bought 666,009 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.51% . The hedge fund held 707,260 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.46 million, up from 41,251 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sir Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $17.12. About 5.70M shares traded. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has declined 15.71% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.71% the S&P500. Some Historical COG News: 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q EPS 26c; 14/03/2018 – Oil majors give in to investors with share buyback spree; 22/05/2018 – UGI ENERGY SERVICES – NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT SUPPORTED BY LONG-TERM AGREEMENT & WILL REQUIRE TOTAL CAPITAL INVESTMENT OF $50 MLN; 19/03/2018 – Venado Oil & Gas and KKR Acquire Cabot’s Eagle Ford Assets for $765 Million; 17/05/2018 – Cabot Oil 10.4% Owned by Hedge Funds; 27/04/2018 – CABOT CEO: CAPACITY ON ATLANTIC SUNRISE TO BE FILLED BY YR END; 27/04/2018 – CABOT CEO EXPECTS MOXIE FREEDOM TO BE IN SERVICE JUNE 1; 02/04/2018 – Neuberger Berman Guardian Adds Comerica, Exits Cabot Oil; 02/05/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation Declares Dividend; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Rev $473.2M

Sir Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.60 billion and $544.85 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Transcanada Corp (NYSE:TRP) by 49,739 shares to 394,901 shares, valued at $17.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Williams Cos Inc Del (NYSE:WMB) by 623,131 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 419,019 shares, and cut its stake in Nutrien Ltd.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold COG shares while 153 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 404.36 million shares or 3.88% less from 420.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sei Invs reported 221,294 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset, Massachusetts-based fund reported 723,476 shares. Massachusetts-based Cambridge has invested 0.04% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Kentucky-based Kentucky Retirement has invested 0.05% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Bartlett & Ltd Co owns 7,650 shares. Duquesne Family Office Ltd Co invested in 0.3% or 395,500 shares. Prudential Public Limited Company owns 14,700 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn owns 1.34 million shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Victory Cap has invested 0.01% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Pictet & Cie (Europe) reported 16,883 shares. 651,282 were reported by Principal Financial Grp Incorporated. Clearbridge Ltd Company invested 0% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Mutual Of America Mngmt Lc has invested 0.02% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Kbc Group Inc Nv invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Limited Liability Company owns 20,350 shares.

Since July 30, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $622,550 activity. $122,303 worth of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) shares were bought by BEST RHYS J. 20,000 Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) shares with value of $326,723 were bought by DINGES DAN O.

Analysts await Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.08 EPS, down 150.00% or $0.24 from last year’s $0.16 per share. After $0.09 actual EPS reported by Flex Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -188.89% negative EPS growth.

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc, which manages about $7.40 billion and $7.14 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stars Group Inc by 874,007 shares to 3.29 million shares, valued at $57.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alleghany Corp (NYSE:Y) by 12,504 shares in the quarter, for a total of 181,023 shares, and has risen its stake in Brookdale Sr Living Inc (NYSE:BKD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold FLEX shares while 72 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 470.93 million shares or 0.35% more from 469.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Fincl Advisors invested in 14,175 shares or 0% of the stock. Hightower Advsr Lc reported 0.01% stake. Bankshares Of Montreal Can has 20,433 shares. First Hawaiian Bank & Trust has 0.02% invested in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) for 40,659 shares. 9,910 are held by Par Cap Mngmt. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Liability, a New York-based fund reported 1.83 million shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested in 0.03% or 1.21 million shares. Malaga Cove Limited Co has 44,714 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Engineers Gate Manager Lp holds 172,400 shares. Gulf Bancorp (Uk) Limited reported 129,765 shares. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management Gmbh stated it has 75,700 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Holdings Sa reported 0% stake. Northwestern Mutual Wealth accumulated 7,356 shares. S&T Financial Bank Pa invested in 639,643 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc has invested 0% in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX).

