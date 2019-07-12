Flextronics Intl LTD F (FLEX) Holder Lesa Sroufe & Co Has Cut Its Position by $319,266 as Market Valuation Rose; Stryker (SYK) Stock Value Rose While Sheets Smith Wealth Management Has Lowered Its Holding

Sheets Smith Wealth Management decreased its stake in Stryker Corp (SYK) by 23.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sheets Smith Wealth Management sold 2,672 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,789 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.74M, down from 11,461 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management who had been investing in Stryker Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $77.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $2.5 during the last trading session, reaching $208.34. About 137,536 shares traded. Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) has risen 9.77% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.34% the S&P500. Some Historical SYK News: 07/05/2018 – Stryker’s Trevo™ Retriever becomes first and only device indicated for acute ischemic stroke treatment up to 24 hours in; 26/04/2018 – STRYKER 1Q ADJ EPS $1.68, EST. $1.60; 31/05/2018 – Entellus Medical Announces Multi-Center Clinical Study Publication Confirming Nasal Obstruction Symptom Improvement from LATERA; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- T4 Pullover Toga, (S/M); Catalog Number: 0400-710-000 Sterile personal; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- T4 Zipper Toga, X-Large; Catalog number: 0400-850-000 Sterile personal; 09/03/2018 – DRAFT ORDER DISCUSSES SALE OF STRYKER CREEK OR GRAHAM POWER; 22/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–NEW – AMD / STRYKER (VA-18-00041480) – 36C25718Q0537; 27/04/2018 – STRYKER CORP SYK.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $185 FROM $175; 06/03/2018 – Stryker Launches Next Generation Trident® II Acetabular System; 29/03/2018 – Stryker Brings The Mobility Zone™ and Joint Health Education to Houston Open

Lesa Sroufe & Co decreased its stake in Flextronics Intl Ltd F (FLEX) by 10.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lesa Sroufe & Co sold 35,474 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 290,429 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.90 million, down from 325,903 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co who had been investing in Flextronics Intl Ltd F for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.98% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $9.77. About 487,086 shares traded. Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) has declined 27.77% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.20% the S&P500. Some Historical FLEX News: 09/05/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Investors in Flex Ltd. (FLEX) to the July 9, 2018 Securities Class Action Lead Plaintiff Deadline; 29/05/2018 – USA Swimming to Introduce Flex Swim Membership in September 2018; 26/03/2018 – Top Factors Driving the Global Automotive Flex Fuel Engine Market l Technavio; 08/05/2018 – Kaskela Law LLC: Important Deadline in Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Flex Ltd. – FLEX; 26/03/2018 – Flex to Divest Multek’s China Ops to Multi-Fineline Electronix Inc; 14/03/2018 – FDA: Zimmer Biomet, Inc.- CR-FLEX PCT FEM B-R CR-FLEX PCT FEM C-L CR-FLEX PCT FEM C-R CR-FLEX PCT FEM D-L CR-FLEX PCT FEM; 26/03/2018 – FLEX LTD – MFLEX WILL ACQUIRE ALL OF EQUITY INTERESTS IN NON-US SUBSIDIARIES OF FLEX THAT OPERATE CHINA-BASED BUSINESS OF MULTEK, FOR PROCEEDS OF ABOUT $273 MLN; 14/03/2018 – FDA: Zimmer Biomet, Inc.- CR-FLEX OPT FEM C-R MINUS CR-FLEX OPT FEM D-L MINUS CR-FLEX OPT FEM D-R MINUS CR-FLEX OPT FEM E-L; 14/03/2018 – FDA: Zimmer Biomet, Inc.- NEXGEN GSF POROUS FEMORAL LPS FLEX SIZE F, RIGHT® ” These devices are indicated for patients with; 12/03/2018 – Introducing Twilio Flex: The Future of the Contact Center

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold FLEX shares while 72 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 470.93 million shares or 0.35% more from 469.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Com holds 7,356 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Nomura Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.01% in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX). Moreover, Macquarie Group Inc Limited has 0.08% invested in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) for 4.91 million shares. Greenwich Wealth Mngmt Ltd Co has invested 0.32% in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX). Moreover, Credit Suisse Ag has 0.01% invested in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX). 1,100 are owned by Jnba Fincl Advsrs. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership holds 0.1% in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) or 172,400 shares. Whittier Trust Communications holds 0% or 472 shares in its portfolio. Ameritas Ptnrs reported 162 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Malaga Cove Limited Liability stated it has 44,714 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Raymond James Fincl Services Advsr Inc holds 14,175 shares. Tiaa Cref Management Limited Liability Co holds 0% in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) or 12,673 shares. Loews has invested 0.1% in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX). 31,050 are held by Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd. Korea Investment Corp has invested 0.08% in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX).

Analysts await Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.20 EPS, down 9.09% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.22 per share. FLEX’s profit will be $100.49 million for 12.21 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.12 actual EPS reported by Flex Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -266.67% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 41 investors sold SYK shares while 357 reduced holdings. only 113 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 265.08 million shares or 2.80% less from 272.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James And Associates has invested 0.09% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Fire Gru reported 6,000 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker holds 0.06% or 1,050 shares. Cohen Mgmt reported 91,423 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Lc reported 425 shares. Oak Assoc Limited Oh holds 6,060 shares. Baltimore owns 64,291 shares or 2.22% of their US portfolio. Independent invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Incorporated stated it has 0.24% of its portfolio in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Curbstone Fincl reported 3,010 shares. Colonial Tru Advisors holds 26,317 shares or 0.99% of its portfolio. The California-based Wetherby Asset Mgmt has invested 0.18% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 44,029 shares. Earnest Partners Lc accumulated 169 shares. Brinker Capital accumulated 3,728 shares or 0.03% of the stock.

Analysts await Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.93 earnings per share, up 9.66% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.76 per share. SYK’s profit will be $721.74M for 26.99 P/E if the $1.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.88 actual earnings per share reported by Stryker Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.66% EPS growth.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 4 sales for $5.45 million activity. $1.68 million worth of stock was sold by FRANCESCONI LOUISE on Thursday, January 31. 46 shares were bought by Doliveux Roch, worth $8,154. $863,590 worth of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) was sold by Scannell Timothy J. The insider Hutchinson Michael Damon sold $2.89 million.

Sheets Smith Wealth Management, which manages about $700.54 million and $461.94M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 3,672 shares to 13,766 shares, valued at $2.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 6,438 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,415 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (FLOT).