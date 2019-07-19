Flexsteel Industries Inc. (FLXS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Tempur Sealy International Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Both Flexsteel Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) and Tempur Sealy International Inc. (NYSE:TPX) are Home Furnishings & Fixtures companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flexsteel Industries Inc. 22 0.29 N/A -1.38 0.00 Tempur Sealy International Inc. 61 1.54 N/A 2.12 28.96

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flexsteel Industries Inc. 0.00% -4.4% -3.7% Tempur Sealy International Inc. 0.00% 61.4% 4%

Volatility and Risk

Flexsteel Industries Inc.’s 1.57 beta indicates that its volatility is 57.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Tempur Sealy International Inc. is 81.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.81 beta.

Liquidity

4.8 and 2.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Flexsteel Industries Inc. Its rival Tempur Sealy International Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.2 and 0.9 respectively. Flexsteel Industries Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Tempur Sealy International Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Flexsteel Industries Inc. and Tempur Sealy International Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Flexsteel Industries Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Tempur Sealy International Inc. 0 4 6 2.60

Competitively the average target price of Tempur Sealy International Inc. is $73, which is potential -5.72% downside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Flexsteel Industries Inc. and Tempur Sealy International Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 64% and 0%. About 3.4% of Flexsteel Industries Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% are Tempur Sealy International Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Flexsteel Industries Inc. -4.39% -21.9% -16.04% -20.31% -47.8% -11.32% Tempur Sealy International Inc. -2.97% -1.79% 12.68% 27.95% 24.75% 48.29%

For the past year Flexsteel Industries Inc. had bearish trend while Tempur Sealy International Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Tempur Sealy International Inc. beats Flexsteel Industries Inc.

Flexsteel Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, and markets residential and contract upholstered and wood furniture products in the United States. It offers sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining and rocker-reclining chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs, and bedroom furniture for use in home, office, hotel, healthcare, and other commercial applications. The company distributes its products through its sales force and independent representatives. Flexsteel Industries, Inc. was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Dubuque, Iowa.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products worldwide. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company provides mattresses, foundations, and adjustable foundations, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various comfort products. It offers its products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Sealy Posturepedic, and Stearns & Foster brand names. The company sells its products through furniture and bedding retailers, department stores, specialty retailers, and warehouse clubs; e-commerce platforms, company-owned stores, and call centers; and other third party distributors, and hospitality and healthcare customers. It is also involved in licensing its Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands, technology, and trademarks to other manufacturers. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Lexington, Kentucky.