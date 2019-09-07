Flexsteel Industries Inc. (FLXS) and Sleep Number Corporation (NASDAQ:SNBR) Comparing side by side

Flexsteel Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) and Sleep Number Corporation (NASDAQ:SNBR), both competing one another are Home Furnishings & Fixtures companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flexsteel Industries Inc. 20 0.27 N/A -1.38 0.00 Sleep Number Corporation 42 0.72 N/A 2.14 22.93

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Flexsteel Industries Inc. and Sleep Number Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Flexsteel Industries Inc. and Sleep Number Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flexsteel Industries Inc. 0.00% -4.4% -3.7% Sleep Number Corporation 0.00% -89.8% 12.8%

Volatility and Risk

Flexsteel Industries Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 55.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.55 beta. Competitively, Sleep Number Corporation’s 12.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.12 beta.

Liquidity

Flexsteel Industries Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.8 and 2.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Sleep Number Corporation are 0.3 and 0.1 respectively. Flexsteel Industries Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Sleep Number Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 64.6% of Flexsteel Industries Inc. shares and 0% of Sleep Number Corporation shares. 3.7% are Flexsteel Industries Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.9% of Sleep Number Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Flexsteel Industries Inc. 8.76% 5.45% -19.32% -25.66% -48.33% -16.8% Sleep Number Corporation 17.89% 20.07% 39.33% 37.35% 76.3% 54.96%

For the past year Flexsteel Industries Inc. has -16.8% weaker performance while Sleep Number Corporation has 54.96% stronger performance.

Summary

Sleep Number Corporation beats on 6 of the 8 factors Flexsteel Industries Inc.

Flexsteel Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, and markets residential and contract upholstered and wood furniture products in the United States. It offers sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining and rocker-reclining chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs, and bedroom furniture for use in home, office, hotel, healthcare, and other commercial applications. The company distributes its products through its sales force and independent representatives. Flexsteel Industries, Inc. was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Dubuque, Iowa.

Select Comfort Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds and bedding accessories, such as mattresses, adjustable bases, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products. The company sells its products directly to consumers through retail, online, and phone, as well as through wholesale. As of December 31, 2016, it operated approximately 540 retail stores. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.