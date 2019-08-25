FlexShopper Inc. (FPAY)’s Financial Results Comparing With Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

FlexShopper Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY) and Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) have been rivals in the Credit Services for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FlexShopper Inc. 1 0.30 N/A -1.22 0.00 Mastercard Incorporated 250 17.56 N/A 5.92 46.03

In table 1 we can see FlexShopper Inc. and Mastercard Incorporated’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FlexShopper Inc. 0.00% 59.7% -24% Mastercard Incorporated 0.00% 115.4% 26.5%

Risk and Volatility

FlexShopper Inc.’s current beta is 0.57 and it happens to be 43.00% less volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Mastercard Incorporated has a 1.08 beta which is 8.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

FlexShopper Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.4 and a Quick Ratio of 1.4. Competitively, Mastercard Incorporated’s Current Ratio is 1.4 and has 1.4 Quick Ratio. ‘s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than .

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered FlexShopper Inc. and Mastercard Incorporated’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score FlexShopper Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Mastercard Incorporated 0 0 14 3.00

FlexShopper Inc. has a 75.44% upside potential and a consensus price target of $3. Meanwhile, Mastercard Incorporated’s consensus price target is $279.64, while its potential upside is 2.85%. The information presented earlier suggests that FlexShopper Inc. looks more robust than Mastercard Incorporated as far as analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 27.5% of FlexShopper Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 77.9% of Mastercard Incorporated are owned by institutional investors. About 3.7% of FlexShopper Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 11.2% of Mastercard Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FlexShopper Inc. -21.95% 44.14% 84.76% 99.15% -57.89% 110% Mastercard Incorporated -2.85% 2.06% 9.46% 33.45% 37.6% 44.33%

For the past year FlexShopper Inc. was more bullish than Mastercard Incorporated.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Mastercard Incorporated beats FlexShopper Inc.

FlexShopper, Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiary, FlexShopper, LLC, provides various types of durable goods to consumers on a lease-to-own basis and lease-to-own (LTO) terms to consumers of third party retailers and e-tailers. It offers products through FlexShopper.com, an LTO e-commerce marketplace, which features approximately 80,000 items, including electronics, furniture, musical instruments, and equipment; third party e-commerce sites featuring FlexShopperÂ’s LTO payment method; FlexShopperÂ’s automated kiosks located in certain retail locations; and FlexShopper Wallet, a mobile application enabling consumers to get durable goods from retailers with their smartphones. The company was formerly known as Anchor Funding Services, Inc. and changed its name to FlexShopper, Inc. in October 2013. FlexShopper, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services. The company also offers value-added services, such as loyalty and reward programs, information and consulting services, issuer and acquirer processing solutions, and payment and mobile gateways. In addition, it provides various payment products and solutions for cardholders, merchants, financial institutions, and governments; programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with cards to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid payment programs and management services; and commercial payment products and solutions. Further, the company provides products and services to prevent, detect, and respond to fraud and cyber-attacks, and ensure the safety of transactions. It offers payment solutions and services under the MasterCard, Maestro, and Cirrus brands. Mastercard Incorporated was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, New York.