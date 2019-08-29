FlexShopper Inc. (FPAY)’s Financial Results Comparing With CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO)

We are contrasting FlexShopper Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY) and CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. They both are Credit Services companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FlexShopper Inc. 1 0.33 N/A -1.22 0.00 CURO Group Holdings Corp. 11 0.55 N/A -0.47 0.00

In table 1 we can see FlexShopper Inc. and CURO Group Holdings Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has FlexShopper Inc. and CURO Group Holdings Corp.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FlexShopper Inc. 0.00% 59.7% -24% CURO Group Holdings Corp. 0.00% -41.3% -0.9%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given FlexShopper Inc. and CURO Group Holdings Corp.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score FlexShopper Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 CURO Group Holdings Corp. 0 0 1 3.00

FlexShopper Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 59.57% and an $3 consensus target price. CURO Group Holdings Corp. on the other hand boasts of a $19 consensus target price and a 35.91% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that FlexShopper Inc. looks more robust than CURO Group Holdings Corp. as far as analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 27.5% of FlexShopper Inc. shares and 48.3% of CURO Group Holdings Corp. shares. Insiders held 3.7% of FlexShopper Inc. shares. Competitively, CURO Group Holdings Corp. has 3.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FlexShopper Inc. -21.95% 44.14% 84.76% 99.15% -57.89% 110% CURO Group Holdings Corp. 17.61% 13.11% 0.24% -1.19% -52.52% 30.87%

For the past year FlexShopper Inc. has stronger performance than CURO Group Holdings Corp.

FlexShopper, Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiary, FlexShopper, LLC, provides various types of durable goods to consumers on a lease-to-own basis and lease-to-own (LTO) terms to consumers of third party retailers and e-tailers. It offers products through FlexShopper.com, an LTO e-commerce marketplace, which features approximately 80,000 items, including electronics, furniture, musical instruments, and equipment; third party e-commerce sites featuring FlexShopperÂ’s LTO payment method; FlexShopperÂ’s automated kiosks located in certain retail locations; and FlexShopper Wallet, a mobile application enabling consumers to get durable goods from retailers with their smartphones. The company was formerly known as Anchor Funding Services, Inc. and changed its name to FlexShopper, Inc. in October 2013. FlexShopper, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

CURO Group Holdings Corp. provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, credit protection insurance, gold buying, retail installment sales, and money transfer services. The company operates under the Speedy Cash, Rapid Cash, Avio Credit, and Cash Money brands; and online as Wage Day Advance, as well as offers installment loans online under the LendDirect brand. The company was formerly known as Speedy Group Holdings Corp. and changed its name to CURO Group Holdings Corp. in May 2016. CURO Group Holdings Corp. was founded in 1997 and is based in Wichita, Kansas.