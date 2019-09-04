FlexShopper Inc. (FPAY)’s Financial Results Comparing With American Express Company (NYSE:AXP)

FlexShopper Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY) and American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) have been rivals in the Credit Services for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FlexShopper Inc. 1 0.31 N/A -1.22 0.00 American Express Company 118 2.52 N/A 7.49 16.61

Table 1 highlights FlexShopper Inc. and American Express Company’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents FlexShopper Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY) and American Express Company (NYSE:AXP)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FlexShopper Inc. 0.00% 59.7% -24% American Express Company 0.00% 30.7% 3.5%

Volatility and Risk

FlexShopper Inc. is 43.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.57. From a competition point of view, American Express Company has a 1.05 beta which is 5.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered FlexShopper Inc. and American Express Company’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score FlexShopper Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 American Express Company 0 2 5 2.71

The average target price of FlexShopper Inc. is $3, with potential upside of 69.49%. Meanwhile, American Express Company’s average target price is $136.43, while its potential upside is 16.01%. The information presented earlier suggests that FlexShopper Inc. looks more robust than American Express Company as far as analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

FlexShopper Inc. and American Express Company has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 27.5% and 86.2%. Insiders owned 3.7% of FlexShopper Inc. shares. Comparatively, American Express Company has 0.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FlexShopper Inc. -21.95% 44.14% 84.76% 99.15% -57.89% 110% American Express Company -2.8% -0.44% 6.28% 21.14% 23.32% 30.48%

For the past year FlexShopper Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than American Express Company.

FlexShopper, Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiary, FlexShopper, LLC, provides various types of durable goods to consumers on a lease-to-own basis and lease-to-own (LTO) terms to consumers of third party retailers and e-tailers. It offers products through FlexShopper.com, an LTO e-commerce marketplace, which features approximately 80,000 items, including electronics, furniture, musical instruments, and equipment; third party e-commerce sites featuring FlexShopperÂ’s LTO payment method; FlexShopperÂ’s automated kiosks located in certain retail locations; and FlexShopper Wallet, a mobile application enabling consumers to get durable goods from retailers with their smartphones. The company was formerly known as Anchor Funding Services, Inc. and changed its name to FlexShopper, Inc. in October 2013. FlexShopper, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, International Consumer and Network Services, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant Services. The company's products and services include charge and credit card products, as well as other payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; travel-related services; and stored value/prepaid products. Its products and services also comprise merchant acquisition and processing, servicing and settlement, merchant financing, point-of-sale marketing, and information products and services for merchants; and fraud prevention services, as well as the design and operation of customer loyalty programs. The company sells its products and services to consumers, small businesses, mid-sized companies, and large corporations through online applications, direct mail, in-house teams, third-party vendors, and direct response advertising. American Express Company has a strategic partnership with PayPal Holdings, Inc. to improve the digital payments experience for the United States American Express Card members paying with PayPal and Venmo. The company was founded in 1850 and is headquartered in New York, New York.