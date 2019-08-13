FlexShopper Inc. (FPAY) and Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) Comparing side by side

FlexShopper Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY) and Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) are two firms in the Credit Services that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FlexShopper Inc. 1 0.33 N/A -1.22 0.00 Regional Management Corp. 26 0.99 N/A 2.88 8.38

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of FlexShopper Inc. and Regional Management Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FlexShopper Inc. 0.00% 59.7% -24% Regional Management Corp. 0.00% 12.7% 3.8%

Risk & Volatility

FlexShopper Inc. is 43.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.57 beta. Competitively, Regional Management Corp. is 8.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.92 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for FlexShopper Inc. and Regional Management Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score FlexShopper Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Regional Management Corp. 0 0 1 3.00

FlexShopper Inc.’s average target price is $3, while its potential upside is 75.44%. Regional Management Corp. on the other hand boasts of a $36 average target price and a 32.06% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that FlexShopper Inc. looks more robust than Regional Management Corp. as far as analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both FlexShopper Inc. and Regional Management Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 27.5% and 93.6% respectively. FlexShopper Inc.’s share held by insiders are 3.7%. Comparatively, 3.8% are Regional Management Corp.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FlexShopper Inc. -21.95% 44.14% 84.76% 99.15% -57.89% 110% Regional Management Corp. -6.65% -7.33% -1.03% -11.71% -25.43% 0.33%

For the past year FlexShopper Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Regional Management Corp.

Summary

Regional Management Corp. beats on 5 of the 9 factors FlexShopper Inc.

FlexShopper, Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiary, FlexShopper, LLC, provides various types of durable goods to consumers on a lease-to-own basis and lease-to-own (LTO) terms to consumers of third party retailers and e-tailers. It offers products through FlexShopper.com, an LTO e-commerce marketplace, which features approximately 80,000 items, including electronics, furniture, musical instruments, and equipment; third party e-commerce sites featuring FlexShopperÂ’s LTO payment method; FlexShopperÂ’s automated kiosks located in certain retail locations; and FlexShopper Wallet, a mobile application enabling consumers to get durable goods from retailers with their smartphones. The company was formerly known as Anchor Funding Services, Inc. and changed its name to FlexShopper, Inc. in October 2013. FlexShopper, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other traditional lenders. The company offers small and large installment loans; automobile purchase loans; loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; optional payment products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property insurance, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products. Its loan products are secured and structured on a fixed rate, fixed term basis with fully amortizing equal monthly installment payments, and repayable at any time without penalty. The companyÂ’s loans are sourced through multiple channel platforms, including its branches and consumer Website, direct mail campaigns, automobile dealerships, and retailers. As of February 9, 2017, it operated a network of 339 branches located in South Carolina, Texas, North Carolina, Tennessee, Alabama, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Georgia, and Virginia. Regional Management Corp. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Greer, South Carolina.