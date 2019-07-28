FlexShopper Inc. (FPAY) and OneMain Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Comparison side by side

FlexShopper Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY) and OneMain Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OMF) compete against each other in the Credit Services sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FlexShopper Inc. 1 0.32 N/A -1.76 0.00 OneMain Holdings Inc. 32 2.06 N/A 3.49 9.26

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for FlexShopper Inc. and OneMain Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has FlexShopper Inc. and OneMain Holdings Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FlexShopper Inc. 0.00% 80.7% -38.7% OneMain Holdings Inc. 0.00% 12.8% 2.3%

Risk and Volatility

FlexShopper Inc. is 59.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.41 beta. OneMain Holdings Inc.’s 148.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.48 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for FlexShopper Inc. and OneMain Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score FlexShopper Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 OneMain Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

FlexShopper Inc.’s upside potential is 79.64% at a $3 consensus target price. Meanwhile, OneMain Holdings Inc.’s consensus target price is $40.25, while its potential upside is 11.87%. The information presented earlier suggests that FlexShopper Inc. looks more robust than OneMain Holdings Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both FlexShopper Inc. and OneMain Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 21.9% and 93.9% respectively. Insiders held roughly 3.7% of FlexShopper Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 3.4% of OneMain Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FlexShopper Inc. 1.47% 0.27% 5.29% 6.43% -80.66% 10.55% OneMain Holdings Inc. -4.66% -2.09% -4.52% 8.28% -4.01% 33.02%

For the past year FlexShopper Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than OneMain Holdings Inc.

Summary

OneMain Holdings Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors FlexShopper Inc.

FlexShopper, Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiary, FlexShopper, LLC, provides various types of durable goods to consumers on a lease-to-own basis and lease-to-own (LTO) terms to consumers of third party retailers and e-tailers. It offers products through FlexShopper.com, an LTO e-commerce marketplace, which features approximately 80,000 items, including electronics, furniture, musical instruments, and equipment; third party e-commerce sites featuring FlexShopperÂ’s LTO payment method; FlexShopperÂ’s automated kiosks located in certain retail locations; and FlexShopper Wallet, a mobile application enabling consumers to get durable goods from retailers with their smartphones. The company was formerly known as Anchor Funding Services, Inc. and changed its name to FlexShopper, Inc. in October 2013. FlexShopper, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

OneMain Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates through Consumer and Insurance, Acquisitions and Servicing, and Real Estate segments. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life insurance, disability insurance, protection, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and ancillary products, such as auto membership plans. The company also services and holds real estate loans secured by first or second mortgages on residential real estate. As of December 31, 2016, it provided services through a network of 1,800 branches in 44 states in the United States, as well as through onemainfinancial.com Website. The company was formerly known as Springleaf Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to OneMain Holdings, Inc. in November 2015. The company was founded in 1920 and is based in Evansville, Indiana. OneMain Holdings, Inc. is a subsidiary of Springleaf Financial Holdings, LLC.