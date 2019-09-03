FlexShopper Inc. (FPAY) and Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) Comparing side by side

As Credit Services businesses, FlexShopper Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY) and Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FlexShopper Inc. 1 0.32 N/A -1.22 0.00 Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. 4 0.52 N/A 0.50 7.37

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of FlexShopper Inc. and Consumer Portfolio Services Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us FlexShopper Inc. and Consumer Portfolio Services Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FlexShopper Inc. 0.00% 59.7% -24% Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. 0.00% 7.6% 0.6%

Volatility & Risk

FlexShopper Inc. has a beta of 0.57 and its 43.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Consumer Portfolio Services Inc.’s beta is 1.53 which is 53.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

FlexShopper Inc. and Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score FlexShopper Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$3 is FlexShopper Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 66.67%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

FlexShopper Inc. and Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 27.5% and 57.7%. About 3.7% of FlexShopper Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. has 14.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FlexShopper Inc. -21.95% 44.14% 84.76% 99.15% -57.89% 110% Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. 1.39% -2.67% 3.69% -5.44% 14.78% 21.26%

For the past year FlexShopper Inc. has stronger performance than Consumer Portfolio Services Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. beats FlexShopper Inc.

FlexShopper, Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiary, FlexShopper, LLC, provides various types of durable goods to consumers on a lease-to-own basis and lease-to-own (LTO) terms to consumers of third party retailers and e-tailers. It offers products through FlexShopper.com, an LTO e-commerce marketplace, which features approximately 80,000 items, including electronics, furniture, musical instruments, and equipment; third party e-commerce sites featuring FlexShopperÂ’s LTO payment method; FlexShopperÂ’s automated kiosks located in certain retail locations; and FlexShopper Wallet, a mobile application enabling consumers to get durable goods from retailers with their smartphones. The company was formerly known as Anchor Funding Services, Inc. and changed its name to FlexShopper, Inc. in October 2013. FlexShopper, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company purchases and services retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company, through its automobile contract purchases, offers indirect financing to the customers of dealers with limited credit histories or past credit problems. It serves as an alternative source of financing for dealers, facilitating sales to customers who might not be able to obtain financing from commercial banks, credit unions, and the captive finance companies. The company also acquires installment purchase contracts in four merger and acquisition transactions; and offers financing directly to sub-prime consumers to facilitate their purchase of a new or used automobile, light truck, or passenger van. It services its automobile contracts through its branches in California, Nevada, Virginia, Florida, and Illinois. Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.