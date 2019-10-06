FlexShares US Quality Large Cap Index Fund (QLC) Trades at $33.68 After Triangle; Duluth Holdings – Class B (DLTH) SI Increased By 16.47%

FlexShares US Quality Large Cap Index Fund (QLC) formed triangle with $31.66 target or 6.00% below today’s $33.68 share price. FlexShares US Quality Large Cap Index Fund (QLC) has $49.91 million valuation. The stock increased 1.29% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $33.68. About 2,466 shares traded. FlexShares US Quality Large Cap Index Fund (NASDAQ:QLC) has 0.00% since October 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Duluth Holdings Inc – Class B (NASDAQ:DLTH) had an increase of 16.47% in short interest. DLTH’s SI was 4.08M shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 16.47% from 3.50 million shares previously. With 463,200 avg volume, 9 days are for Duluth Holdings Inc – Class B (NASDAQ:DLTH)’s short sellers to cover DLTH’s short positions. The SI to Duluth Holdings Inc – Class B’s float is 21.86%. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $8.29. About 227,210 shares traded. Duluth Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTH) has declined 47.27% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.27% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTH News: 29/03/2018 – Fed Minneapolis: Minneapolis Fed President Kashkari to Visit Duluth-Superior; 12/04/2018 – Hometown Source: McCormack wins national title with Minnesota Duluth; 09/03/2018 – Duluth Short-Interest Ratio Rises 52% to 44 Days; 20/03/2018 – DULUTH SEES FY EPS 79C TO 84C, EST. 95C; 20/03/2018 – Duluth Holdings Sees FY18 EPS 79c-EPS 84c; 31/05/2018 – Duluth Holdings Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 20/03/2018 – DULUTH 4Q REV. $217.8M, EST. $208.8M; 20/03/2018 – Duluth Holdings 4Q EBITDA $32.5M; 22/05/2018 – DULUTH HOLDINGS – FIVE-YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR BORROWINGS OF UP TO $130 MLN; 17/05/2018 – Duluth Holdings Announces Grand Opening of its Thirty-Sixth Store in Denton, Texas

Duluth Holdings Inc. sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. The company has market cap of $270.70 million. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. It has a 22.53 P/E ratio. The firm offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Company, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.