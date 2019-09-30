FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (ASET) Forms $29.83 Double Top; Profile of 0 Analysts Covering Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA)

Among 5 analysts covering Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Walgreens Boots Alliance has $7400 highest and $49 lowest target. $60.17’s average target is 10.59% above currents $54.41 stock price. Walgreens Boots Alliance had 10 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, April 3. Citigroup maintained Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) on Wednesday, April 3 with “Neutral” rating. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 3 by UBS. The stock has “Hold” rating by Loop Capital on Wednesday, April 3. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Friday, August 23. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, April 3 with “Equal-Weight”. See Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) latest ratings:

23/08/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $61.0000 New Target: $58.0000 Maintain

28/06/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Jp Morgan New Target: $74.0000 73.0000

03/06/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Bank Of America New Target: $53.0000 51.0000

30/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

13/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

03/04/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $67 New Target: $61 Maintain

03/04/2019 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $76 New Target: $60 Maintain

03/04/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $78 New Target: $60 Maintain

03/04/2019 Broker: UBS Old Rating: Sell New Rating: Sell Old Target: $60 New Target: $49 Maintain

03/04/2019 Broker: Loop Capital Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Old Target: $77 New Target: $60 Downgrade

The stock increased 0.61% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $54.41. About 3.40M shares traded. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) has declined 21.21% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.21% the S&P500. Some Historical WBA News: 18/04/2018 – Atlanta Tops Walgreens Every One Counts Hometown Challenge in Support of Red Nose Day in the U.S., for the Week of April 9; 22/05/2018 – The Prevalence of Childhood Poverty is Not Well Understood by Many Americans, New Survey Shows; 25/04/2018 – Walgreens Safe Medication Disposal Program Collects More Than 270 Tons of Unused Medications; 28/03/2018 – Walgreens profit, sales beat estimates and boosts its 2018 forecast; 25/04/2018 – Atlanta Tops Walgreens Every One Counts Hometown Challenge in Support of Red Nose Day in the U.S., For the Week of April 16; 05/04/2018 – Walgreens Supports Surgeon General’s Advisory on Naloxone and Opioid Overdose; 05/04/2018 – Toys R Us, Walgreens and Claire’s are shuttering hundreds of stores this year; 16/03/2018 – Walgreens Boots Alliance said last week Shingrix was available at most of its Walgreens and Duane Reade stores. Starting Thursday, it also became available at Walgreens Healthcare Clinics; 10/04/2018 – New GSK shingles vaccine off to strong start in key U.S. market; 28/03/2018 – Walgreens Raises Guidance on Sales, Earnings Increases

More notable recent Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Better Buy: Walgreens Boots Alliance vs. CVS Health – The Motley Fool” on September 22, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Walgreens Boots Alliance Appoints Global Chief Information Officer – Business Wire” published on September 06, 2019, Fool.com published: “Better Dividend Buy: Walgreens Boots Alliance vs. Realty Income – The Motley Fool” on September 02, 2019. More interesting news about Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Fred’s Couldn’t Make It as a Discount Retailer – The Motley Fool” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Walgreens Boots Alliance Schedules Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2019 Earnings Announcement for October 28, 2019 – Business Wire” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. The company has market cap of $49.14 billion. It operates through three divisions: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. It has a 10.65 P/E ratio. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of general merchandise, including non-prescription drugs, beauty products, photo finishing, seasonal merchandise, greeting cards, and convenience foods through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.