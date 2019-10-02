FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (ASET) Forms $29.56 Double Top; Tegna (TGNA) Shorts Decreased By 0.31%

FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (ASET) formed double top with $31.04 target or 5.00% above today’s $29.56 share price. FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (ASET) has $11.03 million valuation. The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $29.56. About 360 shares traded. FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET) has 0.00% since October 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Tegna Inc (NYSE:TGNA) had a decrease of 0.31% in short interest. TGNA’s SI was 10.49M shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 0.31% from 10.52 million shares previously. With 2.60M avg volume, 4 days are for Tegna Inc (NYSE:TGNA)’s short sellers to cover TGNA’s short positions. The SI to Tegna Inc’s float is 4.89%. The stock decreased 2.19% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $15.19. About 1.22 million shares traded. TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) has risen 37.97% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.97% the S&P500. Some Historical TGNA News: 10/04/2018 – TEGNA Names Kurt Rao Chief Technology Officer; 08/05/2018 – TEGNA 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 33C, EST. 31C; 06/04/2018 – Hearst Autos finds Cars.com appealing but size is an impediment –; 09/04/2018 – Tegna CDS Widens 17 Bps; 09/05/2018 – Gannett to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences; 25/04/2018 – TEGNA Wins 83 Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards; 07/05/2018 – Union Pacific is Top Class l Railroad on Military Times’ Best for Vets Employer Rankings; 25/04/2018 – TEGNA Announces Quarterly Dividend; 08/05/2018 – TEGNA 1Q Rev $502.1M; 16/03/2018 – E.W. Scripps activist campaign could add independent pressure on family –

TEGNA Inc., a media company, operates a portfolio of broadcast stations and digital sites; and provides marketing service solutions for businesses. The company has market cap of $3.29 billion. The firm operates 46 television stations in 38 markets that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It has a 8 P/E ratio. The Company’s marketing services business provides solutions for clients on multiple channels, including broadcast, online, and OTT.

Among 2 analysts covering TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. TEGNA has $1700 highest and $1700 lowest target. $17’s average target is 11.92% above currents $15.19 stock price. TEGNA had 5 analyst reports since April 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.