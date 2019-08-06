Flexion Therapeutics Inc. (FLXN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Since Flexion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) and Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) are part of the Drugs – Generic industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flexion Therapeutics Inc. 12 11.25 N/A -4.48 0.00 Elanco Animal Health Incorporated 32 3.82 N/A 0.08 433.68

Table 1 demonstrates Flexion Therapeutics Inc. and Elanco Animal Health Incorporated’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Flexion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) and Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flexion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -131.9% -54.1% Elanco Animal Health Incorporated 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Flexion Therapeutics Inc. are 6.3 and 6.1. Competitively, Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has 3.2 and 1.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Flexion Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Elanco Animal Health Incorporated.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Flexion Therapeutics Inc. and Elanco Animal Health Incorporated are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Flexion Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Elanco Animal Health Incorporated 1 1 0 2.50

Flexion Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target is $20, while its potential upside is 118.58%. On the other hand, Elanco Animal Health Incorporated’s potential downside is -0.97% and its average price target is $31.5. Based on the data delivered earlier, Flexion Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, analysts view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Flexion Therapeutics Inc. shares and 35.45% of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated shares. Flexion Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.3%. Competitively, Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has 0.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Flexion Therapeutics Inc. -1.86% -15.77% -3.46% -29.4% -56.61% -11.31% Elanco Animal Health Incorporated -1.32% -5.72% 4.83% 9.28% 0% 4.54%

For the past year Flexion Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Elanco Animal Health Incorporated had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Elanco Animal Health Incorporated beats Flexion Therapeutics Inc.

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It lead product candidate includes Zilretta, a late-stage, intra-articular, extended-release investigational steroid treatment that has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for IA therapy for patients with moderate and severe osteoarthritis pain. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals in the United States and internationally. It offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications; vaccines, nutritional enzymes, and animal-only antibiotics; and food animal products used in ruminant and swine production. The company caters to veterinarians and food producers of countries in North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated was founded in 1954 and is based in Greenfield, Indiana. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated operates as a subsidiary of Eli Lilly and Company.