Flexion Therapeutics Inc. (FLXN)’s Financial Results Comparing With CannTrust Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CTST)

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in Flexion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) and CannTrust Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CTST). The two are both Drugs – Generic companies that compete with one another.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Flexion Therapeutics Inc.
|12
|13.26
|N/A
|-4.49
|0.00
|CannTrust Holdings Inc.
|7
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Flexion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) and CannTrust Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CTST)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Flexion Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-131.9%
|-54.1%
|CannTrust Holdings Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
Flexion Therapeutics Inc. and CannTrust Holdings Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Flexion Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|CannTrust Holdings Inc.
|1
|0
|1
|2.50
The upside potential is 85.36% for Flexion Therapeutics Inc. with average target price of $20. Competitively the average target price of CannTrust Holdings Inc. is $5.75, which is potential 110.24% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that CannTrust Holdings Inc. looks more robust than Flexion Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst view.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
1.1% are Flexion Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Flexion Therapeutics Inc.
|30.06%
|18.44%
|-9.62%
|-25.77%
|-52.47%
|11.22%
|CannTrust Holdings Inc.
|6.15%
|-9.61%
|-20.69%
|-6.17%
|-15.51%
|28.76%
For the past year Flexion Therapeutics Inc. was less bullish than CannTrust Holdings Inc.
Summary
CannTrust Holdings Inc. beats Flexion Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.
Flexion Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It lead product candidate includes Zilretta, a late-stage, intra-articular, extended-release investigational steroid treatment that has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for IA therapy for patients with moderate and severe osteoarthritis pain. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.
