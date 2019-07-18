Flexion Therapeutics Inc. (FLXN)’s Financial Results Comparing With CannTrust Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CTST)

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in Flexion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) and CannTrust Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CTST). The two are both Drugs – Generic companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flexion Therapeutics Inc. 12 13.26 N/A -4.49 0.00 CannTrust Holdings Inc. 7 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Flexion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) and CannTrust Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CTST)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flexion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -131.9% -54.1% CannTrust Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Flexion Therapeutics Inc. and CannTrust Holdings Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Flexion Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 CannTrust Holdings Inc. 1 0 1 2.50

The upside potential is 85.36% for Flexion Therapeutics Inc. with average target price of $20. Competitively the average target price of CannTrust Holdings Inc. is $5.75, which is potential 110.24% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that CannTrust Holdings Inc. looks more robust than Flexion Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.1% are Flexion Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Flexion Therapeutics Inc. 30.06% 18.44% -9.62% -25.77% -52.47% 11.22% CannTrust Holdings Inc. 6.15% -9.61% -20.69% -6.17% -15.51% 28.76%

For the past year Flexion Therapeutics Inc. was less bullish than CannTrust Holdings Inc.

Summary

CannTrust Holdings Inc. beats Flexion Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It lead product candidate includes Zilretta, a late-stage, intra-articular, extended-release investigational steroid treatment that has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for IA therapy for patients with moderate and severe osteoarthritis pain. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.