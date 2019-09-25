Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (FLXN) Reaches $14.84 After 5.00% Down Move; ARIANNE PHOSPHATE ORDINARY SHARES C (DRRSF) Shorts Up By 264.86%

ARIANNE PHOSPHATE INC ORDINARY SHARES C (OTCMKTS:DRRSF) had an increase of 264.86% in short interest. DRRSF’s SI was 13,500 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 264.86% from 3,700 shares previously. With 64,900 avg volume, 0 days are for ARIANNE PHOSPHATE INC ORDINARY SHARES C (OTCMKTS:DRRSF)’s short sellers to cover DRRSF’s short positions. The stock increased 6.45% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $0.33. About 34,000 shares traded or 157.28% up from the average. Arianne Phosphate Inc. (OTCMKTS:DRRSF) has 0.00% since September 25, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

The stock of Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 1.92% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $14.84. About 468,843 shares traded. Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) has declined 56.61% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.61% the S&P500. Some Historical FLXN News: 08/05/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr $1.10; 26/04/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics Presents Updated Results From Clinical Trial Evaluating Repeat Admin of ZILRETTA; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management Buys 1.8% of Flexion Therapeutics; 07/05/2018 – FLEXION THERAPEUTICS NAMES DAVID ARKOWITZ AS CFO; 08/05/2018 – FLEXION THERAPEUTICS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $1.10; 07/05/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics Names David Arkowitz as Chief Financial Officer; 26/04/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics Presents Updated Results from Clinical Trial Evaluating Repeat Administration of ZILRETTA® (triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension) at Osteoarthritis Research Society International World Congress; 09/05/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics Short-Interest Ratio Rises 56% to 21 Days; 06/04/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics Reports Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4); 06/03/2018 Flexion Therapeutics Presents Clinical Data at AAOS 2018 Annual Meeting and the American Pain Society Annual Scientific MeetingThe move comes after 8 months negative chart setup for the $585.15M company. It was reported on Sep, 25 by Barchart.com. We have $14.10 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:FLXN worth $29.26 million less.

Arianne Phosphate Inc. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in Canada. The company has market cap of $36.65 million. It primarily focuses on developing Lac Ã Paul phosphate rock project located in the Saguenay?Lac-St-Jean area, Quebec. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as Arianne Resources Inc. and changed its name to Arianne Phosphate Inc. in June 2013.

Analysts await Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.98 EPS, up 14.78% or $0.17 from last year’s $-1.15 per share. After $-0.96 actual EPS reported by Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.08% negative EPS growth.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 sales for $175,363 activity. $25,136 worth of Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) was bought by Clayman Michael D.. Arkowitz David also bought $27,627 worth of Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) shares. 8,000 shares were bought by MERRIFIELD C ANN, worth $101,120 on Thursday, May 23. COLELLA SAMUEL D bought $21,480 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment is 1.49 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is the same, as 15 investors sold Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. shares while 24 reduced holdings. only 16 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 30.64 million shares or 5.82% less from 32.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Financial Architects holds 0% of its portfolio in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) for 400 shares. 20,949 were accumulated by Art Advisors Ltd. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc holds 0% in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) or 10,158 shares. Macquarie Grp invested in 0% or 72,091 shares. Tpg Grp (Sbs) Advsrs, Texas-based fund reported 936,507 shares. Kingdon Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 1.12% in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN). Moreover, Rafferty Asset Limited Liability Corporation has 0.02% invested in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) for 96,784 shares. Orbimed Advisors Limited Liability Company reported 89,919 shares. Meeder Asset Management stated it has 236 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Wellington Grp Inc Llp invested in 600,603 shares or 0% of the stock. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Limited Liability Company has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN). Brown Brothers Harriman holds 1,400 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The North Carolina-based Natl Bank Of America De has invested 0% in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN). Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio invested in 24,481 shares or 0% of the stock. Carlson Cap Lp has 269,000 shares.

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. The company has market cap of $585.15 million. It lead product candidate includes Zilretta, a late-stage, intra-articular, extended-release investigational steroid treatment that has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for IA therapy for patients with moderate and severe osteoarthritis pain. It currently has negative earnings.