Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (FLXN) Reaches $11.15 After 4.00% Down Move; Tekla Capital Management Has Upped By $5.01 Million Its Amgen (AMGN) Holding

The stock of Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 6.42% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $11.15. About 216,377 shares traded. Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) has declined 56.61% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.61% the S&P500. Some Historical FLXN News: 08/03/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics FY Loss $137.5M; 26/04/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics Presents Updated Results From Clinical Trial Evaluating Repeat Admin of ZILRETTA; 08/03/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics FY Loss/Shr $4.16; 26/04/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics: Average Time to Second ZILRETTA Admin Was More Than 16 Weeks; 04/05/2018 – FLEXION: CMS INCLUDED ZILRETTA FOR HCPCS J CODE; 09/05/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics Short-Interest Ratio Rises 56% to 21 Days; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management Buys 1.8% of Flexion Therapeutics; 07/05/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics Names David Arkowitz as Chief Financial Officer; 26/03/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics Announces ZILRETTA(R) (triamcinolone Acetonide Extended-Release Injectable Suspension) Recommended for Unique J Code by CMSThe move comes after 5 months negative chart setup for the $425.08M company. It was reported on Aug, 14 by Barchart.com. We have $10.70 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:FLXN worth $17.00M less.

Tekla Capital Management Llc increased Amgen Inc. (AMGN) stake by 3.91% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tekla Capital Management Llc acquired 26,528 shares as Amgen Inc. (AMGN)’s stock rose 5.93%. The Tekla Capital Management Llc holds 704,383 shares with $133.82 million value, up from 677,855 last quarter. Amgen Inc. now has $121.16B valuation. The stock decreased 1.29% or $2.64 during the last trading session, reaching $202.03. About 1.41M shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 14/05/2018 – Evenity (romosozumab; Amgen/UCB/Astellas) Drug Overview Report 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/04/2018 – Amgen Sees FY Adj EPS $12.80-Adj EPS $13.70; 23/03/2018 – AMGEN GETS POSITIVE CHMP OPINION RECOGNIZING REPATHA® (EVOLOCUM; 27/04/2018 – Amgen’s Prolia Gets Use Extension Recommendation in Europe; 23/03/2018 – AMGEN-ALLERGAN: ABP 980 FOR TREATMENT OF THREE TYPES OF CANCER; 21/04/2018 – DJ Amgen Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMGN); 07/03/2018 – Amgen Announces 2018 Second Quarter Dividend; 17/05/2018 – Novartis and Amgen announce FDA approval of Aimovig™ (erenumab-aooe), a novel treatment developed specifically for migraine p; 25/05/2018 – FDA CONFIRMS ORPHAN DRUG STATUS FOR AMGEN’S ROMIPLOSTIM; 30/04/2018 – AMGEN GETS POSITIVE CHMP OPINION TO ADD TOTAL SURVIVAL RESULTS

More notable recent Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What We Like About Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)’s Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Amgen (AMGN) Soars to 52-Week High, Time to Cash Out? – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Should Value Investors Choose Amgen (AMGN) Stock Now? – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Amgen Inc. (AMGN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 14, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Grp Inc owns 49.39 million shares. Ims Management holds 0.26% or 1,682 shares in its portfolio. Renaissance Investment Gp Limited Company reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Brinker Capital stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Meyer Handelman reported 112,123 shares. Churchill Mngmt Corp reported 127,125 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Llc holds 134,800 shares. Richard Bernstein Advsr Ltd has 0.24% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). First Manhattan Communications holds 0.26% or 237,735 shares in its portfolio. Vident Inv Advisory Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Brave Asset Mngmt has 12,563 shares. Drexel Morgan & holds 0.42% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) or 2,510 shares. Todd Asset Limited Liability has 0.95% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Cullen Frost Bankers holds 28,827 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Gabalex Mngmt Limited Liability Co has 1.1% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 20,000 shares.

Among 9 analysts covering Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 78% are positive. Amgen Inc has $234 highest and $20200 lowest target. $215.89’s average target is 6.86% above currents $202.03 stock price. Amgen Inc had 13 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, March 14 by BMO Capital Markets. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of AMGN in report on Monday, July 15 with “Overweight” rating. Oppenheimer maintained the shares of AMGN in report on Tuesday, August 13 with “Outperform” rating. Mizuho maintained the shares of AMGN in report on Monday, March 11 with “Buy” rating. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $20200 target in Monday, August 12 report. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained it with “Hold” rating and $221 target in Friday, March 8 report. As per Thursday, May 23, the company rating was upgraded by Citigroup. Mizuho maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, February 25 report. On Monday, February 25 the stock rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Buy” on Friday, June 21.

Tekla Capital Management Llc decreased Epizyme Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) stake by 96,468 shares to 289,404 valued at $3.59M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Bluebird Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) stake by 7,400 shares and now owns 91,029 shares. Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.63, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. shares while 26 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 32.53 million shares or 4.68% less from 34.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tpg Gru Hldgs (Sbs) Advsr holds 936,507 shares. Bluemountain Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 17,227 shares in its portfolio. American Grp Inc reported 0.35% in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN). 447,464 are held by Northern Corp. Blackrock reported 2.79 million shares. Pdt Prns Lc invested in 86,262 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Amer Gru reported 21,419 shares stake. State Common Retirement Fund, New York-based fund reported 27,300 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The holds 0% or 23,075 shares in its portfolio. Carroll Finance Assoc reported 2,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Geode Mngmt Ltd Llc owns 407,174 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman invested in 0% or 1,400 shares. The Illinois-based Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas has invested 0% in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 6,993 shares. The New York-based Rafferty Asset Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.02% in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN).

More notable recent Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Flexion up 15% premarket on Zilretta ramp – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Flexion Therapeutics (FLXN) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Healthcare Stocks With Rising Expectations – Nasdaq” on August 10, 2019. More interesting news about Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Flexion Therapeutics Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Flexion Therapeutics Reports Second-Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Recent Business Highlights – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 06, 2019.