Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (FLXN) EPS Estimated At $-0.98; Beck Mack & Oliver Raised Advanced Drain Sys Com (WMS) Stake By $496,544

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc increased Advanced Drain Sys Inc Com (WMS) stake by 2.12% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Beck Mack & Oliver Llc acquired 15,517 shares as Advanced Drain Sys Inc Com (WMS)’s stock rose 22.02%. The Beck Mack & Oliver Llc holds 745,942 shares with $24.46M value, up from 730,425 last quarter. Advanced Drain Sys Inc Com now has $2.25B valuation. The stock increased 4.67% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $32.97. About 314,726 shares traded. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) has risen 25.80% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical WMS News: 29/05/2018 – WMS SEES FY NET SALES $1.38B TO $1.43B, EST. $1.39B; 09/05/2018 – Advanced Drainage Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 29/05/2018 – ADVANCED DRAINAGE SYSTEMS INC WMS.N SEES FY 2019 SALES $1.375 BLN TO $1.425 BLN; 31/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE PARTNERS HOLDINGS LLC – INTEND TO REVIEW THEIR INVESTMENT IN ADVANCED DRAINAGE SYSTEMS ON A CONTINUING BASIS; 31/05/2018 – ADVANCED DRAINAGE SYSTEMS – EXPANDED BOARD & APPOINTED ROSS M. JONES AND MICHAEL B. COLEMAN TO FILL NEWLY CREATED VACANCIES, EFFECTIVE MAY 23; 29/05/2018 – ADVANCED DRAINAGE 4Q LOSS/SHR 11C; 29/05/2018 – Advanced Drainage Systems 4Q Loss/Shr 11c; 06/03/2018 – Advanced Drainage Systems Launches “ADS Installation Guides” Mobile App; 29/05/2018 – Advanced Drainage Systems 4Q Adjusted EBITDA $220M-$240M; 29/05/2018 – Correct: Advanced Drainage Systems Sees FY19 Adjusted EBITDA $220M-$240M

Analysts expect Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) to report $-0.98 EPS on November, 6.They anticipate $0.17 EPS change or 14.78% from last quarter’s $-1.15 EPS. After having $-0.96 EPS previously, Flexion Therapeutics, Inc.’s analysts see 2.08% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.66% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $13.51. About 368,701 shares traded. Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) has declined 56.61% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.61% the S&P500. Some Historical FLXN News: 26/04/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics: Average Time to Second ZILRETTA Admin Was More Than 16 Weeks; 07/05/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics Names David Arkowitz as Chief Fincl Officer; 07/05/2018 – FLEXION THERAPEUTICS NAMES DAVID ARKOWITZ AS CFO; 06/04/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics Reports Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4); 04/05/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics Announces ZILRETTA® (triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension) Recommended for Uniq; 26/04/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics Presents Updated Results From Clinical Trial Evaluating Repeat Admin of ZILRETTA; 04/05/2018 – FLEXION THERAPEUTICS ZILRETTA RECOMMENDED BY CMS; 24/04/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics to Present Data on ZILRETTA® (triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension) at the Acad; 08/05/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr $1.10; 08/03/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics FY Loss $137.5M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2019Q1.

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc decreased Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) stake by 4,521 shares to 364,990 valued at $24.66 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Matador Res Co Com (NYSE:MTDR) stake by 67,613 shares and now owns 4.09 million shares. Bank New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment is 1.49 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 insider sales for $175,363 activity. 2,317 Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) shares with value of $25,136 were bought by Clayman Michael D.. The insider Arkowitz David bought 2,500 shares worth $27,627. MERRIFIELD C ANN bought 8,000 shares worth $101,120. $21,480 worth of Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) shares were bought by COLELLA SAMUEL D.

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. The company has market cap of $514.82 million. It lead product candidate includes Zilretta, a late-stage, intra-articular, extended-release investigational steroid treatment that has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for IA therapy for patients with moderate and severe osteoarthritis pain. It currently has negative earnings.

