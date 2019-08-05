Flexion Therapeutics Inc. (FLXN) and PetIQ Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Flexion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) and PetIQ Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ). The two are both Drugs – Generic companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flexion Therapeutics Inc. 12 11.25 N/A -4.48 0.00 PetIQ Inc. 30 1.60 N/A 0.20 175.59

Table 1 demonstrates Flexion Therapeutics Inc. and PetIQ Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Flexion Therapeutics Inc. and PetIQ Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flexion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -131.9% -54.1% PetIQ Inc. 0.00% 1.3% 0.6%

Liquidity

Flexion Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.3 while its Quick Ratio is 6.1. On the competitive side is, PetIQ Inc. which has a 2.9 Current Ratio and a 1.5 Quick Ratio. Flexion Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to PetIQ Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Flexion Therapeutics Inc. and PetIQ Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Flexion Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 PetIQ Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Flexion Therapeutics Inc. has a 118.58% upside potential and an average target price of $20. Competitively PetIQ Inc. has an average target price of $39, with potential upside of 22.10%. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Flexion Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than PetIQ Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Insiders owned roughly 1.3% of Flexion Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.46% of PetIQ Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Flexion Therapeutics Inc. -1.86% -15.77% -3.46% -29.4% -56.61% -11.31% PetIQ Inc. -4.97% 1.45% 38.12% 17.18% 25.7% 45.89%

For the past year Flexion Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while PetIQ Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

PetIQ Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Flexion Therapeutics Inc.

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It lead product candidate includes Zilretta, a late-stage, intra-articular, extended-release investigational steroid treatment that has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for IA therapy for patients with moderate and severe osteoarthritis pain. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

PetIQ, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells pet medications, and health and wellness products for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers pet prescription medications, including products for arthritis, thyroid, and diabetes and pain treatments, as well as heartworm preventatives, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; over-the-counter medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products in various forms comprising spot on treatments, chewables, and collars; and health and wellness products consisting of specialty treats and other pet products, which include dental treats and nutritional supplements. The company provides its products under the PetIQ, PetAction, Advecta, PetLock, Heart Shield, TruProfen, Betsy Farms, Minties, Vera, Delightibles, vetGuard, MimiÂ’s Market, PAWS IQ, VET + CHOICE, VET WORKS, TEX RANCH and VetIQ brands. It is also involved in the wholesale distribution of over-the-counter and prescription pet medications, and pet wellness products. The company sells its products through distributors as well as through retail stores in mass, club, grocery, pharmacy, and e-commerce channels. PetIQ, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Eagle, Idaho. PetIQ, Inc. is a subsidiary of PetIQ Holdings LLC.