Flexion Therapeutics (FLXN) Valuation Declined While Gagnon Advisors Upped Position; Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Continues to Hold Stake in Jp Morgan Chase& Co (JPM)

Gagnon Advisors Llc increased its stake in Flexion Therapeutics Inc (FLXN) by 89.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gagnon Advisors Llc bought 189,860 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.62% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 401,648 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.01 million, up from 211,788 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gagnon Advisors Llc who had been investing in Flexion Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $419.06 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.67% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $11.03. About 243,427 shares traded. Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) has declined 52.47% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.90% the S&P500. Some Historical FLXN News: 15/03/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 16/03/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 08/05/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr $1.10; 07/05/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics Names David Arkowitz as Chief Fincl Officer; 26/03/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 Flexion Therapeutics Presents Clinical Data at AAOS 2018 Annual Meeting and the American Pain Society Annual Scientific Meeting; 04/05/2018 – FLEXION THERAPEUTICS ZILRETTA RECOMMENDED BY CMS; 26/04/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics Presents Updated Results From Clinical Trial Evaluating Repeat Admin of ZILRETTA; 26/04/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics: Average Time to Second ZILRETTA Admin Was More Than 16 Weeks; 08/05/2018 – FLEXION THERAPEUTICS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $1.10

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc increased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase& Co (JPM) by 6.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc bought 12,485 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 218,312 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.10M, up from 205,827 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc who had been investing in Jp Morgan Chase& Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $374.11B market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $115.32. About 12.30 million shares traded or 10.81% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 08/03/2018 – JPMorgan’s Dimon Says Amazon Partnership `Fair and Equal` (Video); 03/05/2018 – Available Today, Chase and Marriott International Launch the Marriott Rewards Premier Plus Credit Card for Those Seeking; 24/05/2018 – SONOVA HOLDING AG SOON.S : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SFR 173 FROM SFR 142; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN RUSSIAN SECURITIES PLC JRS.L – BOARD CONTINUES TO TRACK DEVELOPMENTS IN REGION CLOSELY, WITH ASSISTANCE OF JPMORGAN ASSET MANAGEMENT’S INVESTMENT FUNCTIONS AND COMPLIANCE, AND COMPANY…; 14/03/2018 – Barclays investors give CEO Staley year to fix investment bank; 18/04/2018 – JPMorgan mulls moving 200 bankers to Paris post-Brexit -Les Echos; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Returns to Indonesia’s Good Graces; 14/03/2018 – JPMorgan Questions GE Profit Guidance (Video); 01/05/2018 – JPMorgan Buys Building in Washington for Regional Headquarters; 15/05/2018 – Tegna Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Since January 29, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 4 sales for $2.19 million activity. $317,310 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares were sold by Friedman Stacey. HOBSON MELLODY L had bought 1,700 shares worth $194,242. CROWN JAMES S bought 5,000 shares worth $518,950. $1.22 million worth of stock was sold by Petno Douglas B on Tuesday, January 29. Shares for $1.96M were sold by Scher Peter.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System accumulated 4.50 million shares. Hyman Charles D owns 126,086 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement System has 5.03 million shares for 1.29% of their portfolio. Icon Advisers Incorporated owns 215,332 shares for 2.19% of their portfolio. First Eagle Investment Ltd Liability Co reported 0.01% stake. Maverick Capital Ltd has invested 0.18% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Wilsey Asset reported 153,142 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 0.61% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 508,358 shares. Private Mngmt Gru Inc holds 426,546 shares or 2.15% of its portfolio. Chicago Equity Prns Llc stated it has 0.54% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Lpl Financial Ltd Liability has invested 0.26% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Hartline Investment Corp has 15,338 shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. 9,331 were reported by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Limited Company. Pinnacle Prtn has invested 1.45% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Van Strum Towne Inc owns 38,560 shares or 2.91% of their US portfolio.

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc, which manages about $954.83M and $825.35M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 15,355 shares to 360,518 shares, valued at $19.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 1,283 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 76,250 shares, and cut its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX).

Since March 12, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $178,756 activity. Shares for $101,120 were bought by MERRIFIELD C ANN on Thursday, May 23. On Friday, May 31 the insider Arkowitz David bought $27,627.

Gagnon Advisors Llc, which manages about $166.57 million and $174.79 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caredx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 131,300 shares to 365,355 shares, valued at $11.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.63, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold FLXN shares while 26 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 32.53 million shares or 4.68% less from 34.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN). Ameritas Inv Prtn Inc reported 2,654 shares. 1.02M were reported by Wasatch. The Illinois-based Ubs Asset Americas has invested 0% in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN). Gagnon Ltd Liability Com invested in 2.87% or 401,648 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & has invested 0% in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN). Moreover, Schroder Inv Mgmt Grp has 0.01% invested in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) for 498,408 shares. Rhenman & Asset Ab has 0.17% invested in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) for 117,265 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Corp reported 221,000 shares. Northern Tru invested in 0% or 447,464 shares. Great West Life Assurance Co Can stated it has 2,200 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Capital World owns 2.51 million shares. Selz Capital Limited Company, New York-based fund reported 290,000 shares. 116,802 were reported by Spark Llc. Deutsche State Bank Ag has invested 0% in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN).