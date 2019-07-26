Flexion Therapeutics (FLXN) Stock Price Declined While Carlson Capital LP Trimmed Its Stake; As Oracle (ORCL) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co Has Upped Its Holding

Carlson Capital LP decreased its stake in Flexion Therapeutics Inc (FLXN) by 58.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlson Capital LP sold 469,458 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.62% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 331,185 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.13 million, down from 800,643 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlson Capital LP who had been investing in Flexion Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $365.87 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $9.63. About 133,336 shares traded. Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) has declined 52.47% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.90% the S&P500. Some Historical FLXN News: 09/05/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics Short-Interest Ratio Rises 56% to 21 Days; 08/03/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics FY Loss $137.5M; 26/04/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics Presents Updated Results from Clinical Trial Evaluating Repeat Administration of ZILRETTA® (triamcinolon; 21/04/2018 – DJ Flexion Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FLXN); 06/04/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics Reports Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4); 04/05/2018 – FLEXION THERAPEUTICS ZILRETTA RECOMMENDED BY CMS; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management Buys 1.8% of Flexion Therapeutics; 26/03/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics to Present Data on ZILRETTA® (triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension) at the Academy of Managed Care Pharmacy Annual Meeting 2018; 07/05/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics Names David Arkowitz as Chief Financial Officer

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Oracle Corporation (ORCL) by 876.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co bought 90,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 100,264 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $551,000, up from 10,264 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Oracle Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $194.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $58.38. About 2.34M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 16.53% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 27/03/2018 – U.S. APPEALS COURT REVIVES ORACLE’S ORCL.N BILLION-DOLLAR COPYRIGHT CLAIM AGAINST GOOGLE GOOGL.O; 03/04/2018 – Trump Is Said to Dine With Oracle’s Catz, an Amazon Competitor; 21/03/2018 – Contract Provides Discounts on Oracle Cloud, Licenses, Hardware, Education, Consulting and Support Services; 24/05/2018 – SuiteCentric Joins Oracle NetSuite Commerce Agency Program; 16/05/2018 – ORACLE – SIGNED AGREEMENT TO BUY DATASCIENCE.COM, WHOSE PLATFORM CENTRALIZES DATA SCIENCE TOOLS, PROJECTS, INFRASTRUCTURE IN FULLY-GOVERNED WORKSPACE; 24/04/2018 – NetSuite Empowers Businesses to Capitalize on Opportunities Presented by World’s Largest and Fastest Growing Economies; 20/03/2018 – Oracle Has Its Head in the Cloud But Can’t See the Horizon; 19/03/2018 – Oracle 3Q Hardware Systems Rev $994M; 14/05/2018 – Influential And Oracle’s Moat Collaborate To Measure Viewability For Social Media lnfluencer Campaigns; 19/03/2018 – Oracle Expects to More Than Double Size of SaaS Business ‘Very Quickly’

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strategic Ltd Co, New York-based fund reported 9,501 shares. Massachusetts Services Ma stated it has 0.49% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Farr Miller And Washington Ltd Dc, a -based fund reported 8,530 shares. Fjarde Ap reported 830,613 shares. At Financial Bank accumulated 0.12% or 18,144 shares. Harvey Capital Management holds 30,500 shares or 0.79% of its portfolio. 206,911 are held by Palisade Asset Limited Liability. Edge Wealth Mngmt Limited holds 1,590 shares. Causeway Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has 5.54 million shares for 3% of their portfolio. Homrich Berg stated it has 5,882 shares. Gm Advisory holds 0.32% or 18,180 shares in its portfolio. Peddock Advsrs Ltd Com has invested 0.09% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Edgestream Prns Ltd Partnership owns 4,757 shares. Prudential accumulated 5.80M shares. Allsquare Wealth Management Limited Co holds 1,643 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio.

Carlson Capital L P, which manages about $20.59 billion and $5.63B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 187,589 shares to 498,843 shares, valued at $77.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cubesmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 23,450 shares in the quarter, for a total of 901,823 shares, and has risen its stake in Kb Home (NYSE:KBH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.63, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold FLXN shares while 26 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 32.53 million shares or 4.68% less from 34.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 0% or 13,203 shares. Spark Management Limited Liability accumulated 116,802 shares. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability accumulated 310,910 shares or 0% of the stock. Swiss Commercial Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) for 55,211 shares. Moreover, New York State Common Retirement Fund has 0% invested in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) for 27,300 shares. New York-based Rafferty Asset Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN). Bankshares Of Ny Mellon Corporation has invested 0.01% in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN). Citigroup Inc has invested 0% in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN). Wellington Management Ltd Liability Partnership holds 682,333 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board holds 0% of its portfolio in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) for 100,000 shares. Switzerland-based Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN). Metropolitan Life Co Ny has invested 0% in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN). Moreover, Kingdon Capital Limited Liability Company has 1.48% invested in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN). Rhenman Partners Asset Mgmt invested in 0.17% or 117,265 shares. Crow Point Prtn Limited Liability Co reported 17,379 shares stake.

Analysts await Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $-1.06 EPS, up 8.62% or $0.10 from last year’s $-1.16 per share. After $-1.09 actual EPS reported by Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.75% EPS growth.