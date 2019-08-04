Flexion Therapeutics (FLXN) Stock Declined While Wasatch Advisors Has Boosted Stake; Spark Investment Management Lowered Its Methanex (MEOH) Stake by $1.29 Million as Share Price Declined

Wasatch Advisors Inc increased its stake in Flexion Therapeutics Inc (FLXN) by 7.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wasatch Advisors Inc bought 73,751 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The institutional investor held 1.02 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.68M, up from 942,386 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc who had been investing in Flexion Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $344.59M market cap company. The stock decreased 7.16% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $9.07. About 976,666 shares traded or 69.08% up from the average. Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) has declined 56.61% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.61% the S&P500. Some Historical FLXN News: 08/05/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics 1Q Loss $41.6M; 06/04/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics Reports Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4); 24/04/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics to Present Data on ZILRETTA® (triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension) at the Acad; 09/05/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics Short-Interest Ratio Rises 56% to 21 Days; 24/04/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics to Present Data on ZILRETTA® (triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension) at the Academy of Managed Care Pharmacy Annual Meeting 2018; 07/05/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics Names David Arkowitz as Chief Financial Officer; 08/03/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics FY Loss/Shr $4.16; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management Buys 1.8% of Flexion Therapeutics; 15/03/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 08/03/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics FY Loss $137.5M

Spark Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Methanex Corp (MEOH) by 22.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spark Investment Management Llc sold 23,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.97% . The hedge fund held 81,000 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.61 million, down from 104,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spark Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Methanex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.89% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $34.21. About 474,954 shares traded or 9.56% up from the average. Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ:MEOH) has declined 41.94% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.94% the S&P500. Some Historical MEOH News: 25/04/2018 – Methanex 1Q EPS C$2.00; 26/04/2018 – METHANEX CORP MEOH.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $67; 20/04/2018 – CORRECT: METHANEX HOLDER M&G INVESTMENT CUTS STAKE TO 19%; 25/04/2018 – METHANEX CORP QTRLY REVENUE $962 MLN VS $810 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 25/04/2018 – METHANEX 1Q ADJ EPS $2.03, EST. $2.19; 20/04/2018 – METHANEX CORP MX.TO : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$42.95 FROM C$42.76; 03/05/2018 – Global Methanol Market 2018 Forecast to 2023 – Key Players are BASF, SABIC and Methanex Corp – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/03/2018 – Methanex Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Methanex 1Q Rev C$962M; 25/04/2018 – Methanex Corporation — Notice of Cash Dividend

Since March 12, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $178,756 activity. On Tuesday, March 12 Clayman Michael D. bought $50,009 worth of Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) or 4,046 shares. $101,120 worth of Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) was bought by MERRIFIELD C ANN on Thursday, May 23.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.63, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold FLXN shares while 26 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 32.53 million shares or 4.68% less from 34.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability has invested 0% in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN). Selz Capital Ltd Liability Corporation reported 290,000 shares stake. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 12,814 shares or 0% of the stock. United Kingdom-based Barclays Public Ltd Com has invested 0% in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN). Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN). Vanguard Inc stated it has 1.70M shares or 0% of all its holdings. Zweig reported 84,683 shares stake. Hudson Bay Capital Mgmt LP holds 0% of its portfolio in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) for 20,000 shares. Clearline LP has invested 3.63% of its portfolio in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN). Ameritas Inv holds 0% or 2,654 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) or 44,317 shares. Cortina Asset Mngmt stated it has 346,457 shares. Gagnon Lc holds 2.87% or 401,648 shares in its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys owns 16,668 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Carlson Capital Limited Partnership holds 331,185 shares.

Wasatch Advisors Inc, which manages about $19.28B and $9.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Inphi Corp (NYSE:IPHI) by 65,060 shares to 379,598 shares, valued at $16.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 29,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 626,877 shares, and cut its stake in Check Point Software Tech Lt (NASDAQ:CHKP).

More notable recent Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Flexion Therapeutics Names Christina Willwerth Chief Strategy Officer – GlobeNewswire” on January 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “If You Had Bought Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) Stock A Year Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 56% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Flexion Therapeutics Submits Supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for ZILRETTA® (triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension) – GlobeNewswire” on December 17, 2018. More interesting news about Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Flexion Therapeutics to Ring Nasdaq Stock Market Opening Bell on Tuesday, February 12 – GlobeNewswire” published on February 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Flexion Therapeutics: Unjustified Selloff In 2018 And Now Undervalued In 2019 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 08, 2019.

Spark Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.26B and $2.16B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Turtle Beach Corp by 157,700 shares to 195,000 shares, valued at $2.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Secureworks Corp by 120,335 shares in the quarter, for a total of 201,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Mimecast Ltd.