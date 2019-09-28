Flexion Therapeutics (FLXN) Stock Declined While Clearline Capital LP Has Lifted Stake by $4.25 Million; Digi Intl (DGII) Share Value Rose While Punch & Associates Investment Management Raised Stake by $389,280

Clearline Capital Lp increased its stake in Flexion Therapeutics Inc (FLXN) by 63.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clearline Capital Lp bought 353,832 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The hedge fund held 910,542 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.20M, up from 556,710 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clearline Capital Lp who had been investing in Flexion Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $548.48M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $13.91. About 579,088 shares traded. Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) has declined 56.61% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.61% the S&P500. Some Historical FLXN News: 07/05/2018 – FLEXION THERAPEUTICS NAMES DAVID ARKOWITZ AS CFO; 04/05/2018 – FLEXION: CMS INCLUDED ZILRETTA FOR HCPCS J CODE; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management Buys 1.8% of Flexion Therapeutics; 05/04/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on The Habit Restaurants, MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS, The Carlyle Group, Flexion Therapeut; 04/05/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics Announces ZILRETTA® (triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension) Recommended for Unique J Code by CMS; 26/04/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics Presents Updated Results from Clinical Trial Evaluating Repeat Administration of ZILRETTA® (triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension) at Osteoarthritis Research Society International World Congress; 07/05/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics Names David Arkowitz as Chief Financial Officer; 08/03/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics FY Loss/Shr $4.16; 15/03/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 09/05/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics Short-Interest Ratio Rises 56% to 21 Days

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Digi Intl Inc (DGII) by 2.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc bought 32,440 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.63% . The hedge fund held 1.24 million shares of the computer communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.70 million, up from 1.21M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Digi Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $386.88M market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $13.75. About 95,842 shares traded. Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) has declined 3.10% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.10% the S&P500. Some Historical DGII News: 24/05/2018 – Vishay Honors Digi-Key with 2017 Catalog Distributor of the Year; 23/04/2018 – MTBOT – Largest Yellow Taxicab Trade Association in NYC – Announces Major Investment Deal with STRONG for Traditional and Digi; 13/04/2018 – DIGI.COM BHD – YEAR -AGO QTRLY NET PROFIT 373.1 MLN RGT; YEAR-AGO QTRLY REV 1.57 BLN RGT; 13/04/2018 – DIGI.COM BHD – BOARD DECLARED 1ST INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 4.9 SEN PER SHARE; 26/04/2018 – DIGI INTERNATIONAL INC DGII.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $0.76 TO $0.88; 14/03/2018 – DIGI.COM BHD DSOM.KL – LARS-AKE VALDEMAR NORLING RESIGNS AS CHAIR OF THE BOARD OF COMPANY; 16/05/2018 – Digi Communications NV Announces the Availability of the Instructions on the 2017 Share Dividend Payment; 12/04/2018 – Bantam Tools Desktop PCB Milling Machine Available for Immediate Shipment Worldwide from Digi-Key; 18/05/2018 – Phoenix Mecano Recognizes Digi-Key as #1 Distributor for 2017; 13/04/2018 – DiGi com Bhd 1Q EPS MYR0.0497

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.94, from 2.14 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 15 investors sold DGII shares while 34 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 22.60 million shares or 0.56% less from 22.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Massachusetts-based Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII). State Of Wisconsin Inv Board holds 284,150 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Citigroup Inc has 20,608 shares. Voya Invest Management owns 0% invested in Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) for 11,688 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Com invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII). Northern Tru reported 586,661 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Parkside Bank & Trust reported 75 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Rbf Limited Com stated it has 0.02% in Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII). Parametric Portfolio Assoc Limited Liability Corporation, a Washington-based fund reported 64,573 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Lc has invested 0% in Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII). Metropolitan Life Ins accumulated 9,153 shares. Oberweis Asset Mgmt reported 49,900 shares. Punch Assoc Inv Inc owns 1.24 million shares or 1.31% of their US portfolio. 362,703 were accumulated by Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp. Victory Capital Mgmt Inc stated it has 149,106 shares.

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc, which manages about $832.72 million and $1.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lawson Prods Inc (NASDAQ:LAWS) by 8,569 shares to 114,935 shares, valued at $4.22M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stewardship Finl Corp (NASDAQ:SSFN) by 105,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,500 shares, and cut its stake in Lendingtree Inc New (NASDAQ:TREE).

Investors sentiment is 1.49 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is without change, as 15 investors sold FLXN shares while 24 reduced holdings. only 16 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 30.64 million shares or 5.82% less from 32.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bancorp Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN). Aperio Gru Limited Liability Corp owns 0% invested in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) for 3,742 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 46,457 shares. Crow Point Prtn Limited Liability Co holds 17,379 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Jane Street Grp Inc Lc reported 10,508 shares. Swiss Financial Bank has 59,911 shares. Pdt Prtn Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.06% in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) or 86,200 shares. 545,057 were reported by D E Shaw And. Kingdon Capital Limited Liability Corp owns 928,924 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Liability Com holds 0% or 200 shares in its portfolio. Mark Sheptoff Planning Llc has 0.01% invested in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) for 700 shares. Gsa Cap Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) for 18,474 shares. Invesco Ltd holds 109,240 shares. 185,844 were accumulated by Wells Fargo And Mn. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% of its portfolio in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN).

