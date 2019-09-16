Flexion Therapeutics (FLXN) Stake Has Lifted by Snow Capital Management Lp; First Dallas Securities Has Lowered Its Holding in Texas Pac Ld Tr (TPL) by $773,424

Snow Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Flexion Therapeutics Inc (FLXN) by 100.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Snow Capital Management Lp bought 70,150 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The institutional investor held 140,150 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.72 million, up from 70,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Snow Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Flexion Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $554.83 million market cap company. The stock increased 4.07% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $14.56. About 503,306 shares traded. Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) has declined 56.61% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.61% the S&P500. Some Historical FLXN News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Flexion Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FLXN); 07/05/2018 – FLEXION THERAPEUTICS NAMES DAVID ARKOWITZ AS CFO; 06/03/2018 – FLEXION: ZILRETTA DATA SHOWS POTENTIAL TO PROVIDE PAIN RELIEF; 08/05/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr $1.10; 04/05/2018 – FLEXION: CMS INCLUDED ZILRETTA FOR HCPCS J CODE; 04/05/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics Announces ZILRETTA® (triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension) Recommended for Uniq; 06/04/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics Reports Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4); 08/03/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics FY Loss $137.5M; 16/03/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 26/04/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics: Average Time to Second ZILRETTA Admin Was More Than 16 Weeks

First Dallas Securities Inc decreased its stake in Texas Pac Ld Tr (TPL) by 4.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Dallas Securities Inc sold 984 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.55% . The institutional investor held 20,957 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.49M, down from 21,941 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc who had been investing in Texas Pac Ld Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.51B market cap company. The stock increased 7.83% or $51.55 during the last trading session, reaching $710.21. About 26,638 shares traded or 97.16% up from the average. Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) has risen 9.29% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.29% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment is 1.49 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is without change, as 15 investors sold FLXN shares while 24 reduced holdings. only 16 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 30.64 million shares or 5.82% less from 32.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Raymond James Associates reported 220,899 shares. Gagnon Securities Limited Liability Corp has invested 2% of its portfolio in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN). Manufacturers Life The has 22,365 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has 0% invested in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) for 17,458 shares. Wellington Mngmt Group Incorporated Limited Liability Partnership owns 600,603 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Wasatch Advisors has 1.09 million shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. 52,000 are owned by Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership. Bank Of America De holds 189,224 shares. Charles Schwab Inv reported 194,802 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The Ontario – Canada-based Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN). Parkside Fin Retail Bank & has 0% invested in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN). Credit Suisse Ag has 74,834 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board holds 0% in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) or 48,800 shares. San Francisco Sentry Group (Ca) owns 72 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 0% or 24,481 shares.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $175,363 activity. $25,136 worth of Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) shares were bought by Clayman Michael D.. Arkowitz David had bought 2,500 shares worth $27,627 on Friday, May 31. On Thursday, August 8 the insider COLELLA SAMUEL D bought $21,480.

Snow Capital Management Lp, which manages about $3.43 billion and $1.52 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Equity Investment Lif (NYSE:AEL) by 24,939 shares to 1.48M shares, valued at $40.21M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gulfport Energy Corp (NASDAQ:GPOR) by 104,835 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.14M shares, and cut its stake in Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX).

Since March 18, 2019, it had 108 insider buys, and 0 sales for $4.97 million activity. Shares for $33,303 were bought by HORIZON KINETICS ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 2 investors sold TPL shares while 53 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 1.15 million shares or 7.73% more from 1.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Polar Ltd Liability Partnership owns 59,022 shares. Northern has invested 0% in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL). Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership owns 2,470 shares. Envestnet Asset reported 1,915 shares. First Manhattan has 155,113 shares. California Employees Retirement System reported 12,824 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Arosa Capital Lp has invested 0.25% in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL). Sg Capital Mngmt Lc accumulated 1,124 shares. Johnson Inv Counsel holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) for 443 shares. Utd Cap Fincl Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.03% or 5,968 shares. Swiss Bancshares has invested 0.01% in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL). Homrich Berg has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 0% in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL). Ameriprise Financial Inc holds 1,797 shares. Susquehanna Intl Grp Llp reported 346 shares stake.

