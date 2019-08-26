Flexion Therapeutics (FLXN) Stake Has Lifted by Clearline Capital Lp; Aqr Capital Management Holding in Heidrick & Struggles Intl In (HSII) Lifted by $605,568 as Market Value Declined

Clearline Capital Lp increased its stake in Flexion Therapeutics Inc (FLXN) by 314.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clearline Capital Lp bought 422,316 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The hedge fund held 556,710 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.95 million, up from 134,394 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clearline Capital Lp who had been investing in Flexion Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $421.84M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $11.07. About 389,731 shares traded. Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) has declined 56.61% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.61% the S&P500. Some Historical FLXN News: 24/04/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics to Present Data on ZILRETTA® (triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension) at the Acad; 06/03/2018 – FLEXION: ZILRETTA DATA SHOWS POTENTIAL TO PROVIDE PAIN RELIEF; 04/05/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics Announces ZILRETTA® (triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension) Recommended for Uniq; 04/05/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics Announces ZILRETTA(R) (triamcinolone Acetonide Extended-Release Injectable Suspension) Recommended for Unique J Code by CMS; 04/05/2018 – FLEXION: CMS INCLUDED ZILRETTA FOR HCPCS J CODE; 04/05/2018 – FLEXION THERAPEUTICS ZILRETTA RECOMMENDED BY CMS; 26/04/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics Presents Updated Results from Clinical Trial Evaluating Repeat Administration of ZILRETTA® (triamcinolon; 07/05/2018 – FLEXION THERAPEUTICS NAMES DAVID ARKOWITZ AS CFO; 06/04/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics Reports Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4); 09/05/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics Short-Interest Ratio Rises 56% to 21 Days

Aqr Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Heidrick & Struggles Intl In (HSII) by 19.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aqr Capital Management Llc bought 15,936 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.34% . The hedge fund held 98,238 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.77 million, up from 82,302 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aqr Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Heidrick & Struggles Intl In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $488.05M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.13% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $25.51. About 94,427 shares traded. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) has declined 13.16% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.16% the S&P500. Some Historical HSII News: 21/03/2018 – Heidrick & Struggles’ “Journey to the Top – Female Leadership Forum “; 11/04/2018 – HBR CONSULTING EXPANDS EXECUTIVE TEAM, APPOINTS EVAN TRENT AS CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER; 15/05/2018 – HEIDRICK & STRUGGLES INTERNATIONAL – ISS RECOMMENDED STOCKHOLDERS VOTE IN FAVOR OF ITEM SEEKING APPROVAL OF GSP, CHANGING ITS MAY 8 RECOMMENDATION; 23/04/2018 – HEIDRICK & STRUGGLES 1Q ADJ EPS 0.53C, EST. 31.67C; 21/03/2018 – IGNORE: HEIDRICK & STRUGGLES NAMING CFO PREVIOUSLY REPORTED; 08/03/2018 Heidrick & Struggles Adds 18 New Partners and Principals Across Executive Search and Heidrick Consulting Globally; 21/03/2018 – HEIDRICK & STRUGGLES NAMES MARK HARRIS CFO; 22/04/2018 – DJ Heidrick & Struggles International , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HSII); 03/05/2018 – Heidrick & Struggles Adds Six Executive Search Consultants Globally; 23/04/2018 – Heidrick & Struggles 1Q Rev $164.7M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.63, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold FLXN shares while 26 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 32.53 million shares or 4.68% less from 34.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James And has 199,715 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Mackay Shields Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN). Glenmede Communications Na reported 1,000 shares. Schroder Invest Management Grp accumulated 498,408 shares. Parametric Associates Lc holds 0% or 13,468 shares in its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers reported 44,317 shares. Texas-based Dimensional Fund Advisors LP has invested 0% in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN). Proshare Advisors Limited Liability holds 16,557 shares. D E Shaw & invested in 0.01% or 454,853 shares. Gilder Gagnon Howe & invested in 1.36M shares. Crow Point Prtnrs Lc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) for 17,379 shares. 2,654 are held by Ameritas Prns. Element Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc invested in 0.01% or 21,742 shares. Art Advisors Limited Co reported 0.03% stake. Alliancebernstein LP has invested 0% in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN).

Since March 12, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $225,372 activity. On Thursday, August 8 the insider COLELLA SAMUEL D bought $21,480. Clayman Michael D. bought $25,136 worth of stock or 2,317 shares. Shares for $101,120 were bought by MERRIFIELD C ANN.

Clearline Capital Lp, which manages about $865.30 million and $191.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (NYSE:MX) by 204,430 shares to 201,971 shares, valued at $1.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dxc Technology Co by 81,751 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 70,681 shares, and cut its stake in Marriott Vactins Worldwid Co (NYSE:VAC).

More notable recent Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Flexion Therapeutics nabs new patent in U.S. – Seeking Alpha” on June 05, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Flexion Therapeutics Reports First-Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Recent Business Highlights – GlobeNewswire” published on May 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Flexion Therapeutics Inc (FLXN) – Yahoo Finance” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Flexion down 13% on departure of commercial chief – Seeking Alpha” published on April 10, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Healthcare Stocks With Rising Expectations – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 10, 2019.

More notable recent Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Heidrick & Struggles Promotes Partners and Principals Globally – PRNewswire” on March 15, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Heidrick & Struggles Takes Action with Board Diversity Pledge Globally – PR Newswire” published on November 05, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Superior Energy Services, Inc. (SPN) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Heidrick & Struggles Adds Fourteen Executive Search Consultants Globally – PR Newswire” published on October 18, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Heidrick & Struggles International Inc (HSII) Q3 2018 Earnings Conference Call Transcript – Motley Fool” with publication date: October 29, 2018.

Aqr Capital Management Llc, which manages about $94.26B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Shopify Inc by 174,368 shares to 15,285 shares, valued at $3.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (NYSE:WM) by 802,426 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.04M shares, and cut its stake in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (NYSE:WCG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 10 investors sold HSII shares while 52 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 16.45 million shares or 2.59% less from 16.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.04% or 259,051 shares in its portfolio. The United Kingdom-based Barclays Public Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 0% in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII). D E Shaw owns 254,286 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Fmr Limited Liability Company stated it has 177 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Assetmark Inc holds 0% or 17 shares. Bowling Management Lc accumulated 34,056 shares. Hbk Invests LP invested 0.03% in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII). Brinker Cap owns 7,078 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Tudor Investment Et Al has 0.06% invested in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII). Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership stated it has 1.46 million shares. Prelude Mgmt Limited Company holds 2,095 shares. Jefferies Gru Limited Liability Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII). Ls Investment Advsrs Limited Liability, Michigan-based fund reported 569 shares. Victory Cap stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII).