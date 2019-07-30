Flexion Therapeutics (FLXN) Shareholder Gagnon Securities Lifted Holding; Beese Fulmer Investment Management Lowered Stake in Huntington Bancshares Com (HBAN) by $405,924

Gagnon Securities Llc increased its stake in Flexion Therapeutics Inc (FLXN) by 171.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gagnon Securities Llc bought 434,448 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.62% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 688,271 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.59M, up from 253,823 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gagnon Securities Llc who had been investing in Flexion Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $362.45 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.50% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $9.54. About 780,705 shares traded or 37.71% up from the average. Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) has declined 52.47% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.90% the S&P500. Some Historical FLXN News: 06/03/2018 – FLEXION: ZILRETTA DATA SHOWS POTENTIAL TO PROVIDE PAIN RELIEF; 06/03/2018 Flexion Therapeutics Presents Clinical Data at AAOS 2018 Annual Meeting and the American Pain Society Annual Scientific Meeting; 16/03/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 04/05/2018 – FLEXION THERAPEUTICS ZILRETTA RECOMMENDED BY CMS; 26/04/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics: 74% of Patients Received Second Admin of ZILRETTA Between Weeks 16 and 24; 24/04/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics to Present Data on ZILRETTA® (triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension) at the Academy of Managed Care Pharmacy Annual Meeting 2018; 07/05/2018 – FLEXION THERAPEUTICS NAMES DAVID ARKOWITZ AS CFO; 26/04/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics: Average Time to Second ZILRETTA Admin Was More Than 16 Weeks; 08/05/2018 – FLEXION THERAPEUTICS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $1.10; 26/04/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics Presents Updated Results from Clinical Trial Evaluating Repeat Administration of ZILRETTA® (triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension) at Osteoarthritis Research Society International World Congress

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Huntington Bancshares Inc Com (HBAN) by 7.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc sold 33,827 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.62% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 395,608 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.02M, down from 429,435 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Huntington Bancshares Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.92% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $14.33. About 7.99 million shares traded. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) has declined 14.16% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.59% the S&P500. Some Historical HBAN News: 27/04/2018 – S&P: Huntington Bancshares Rating Reflects Good Financial Performance; 27/04/2018 – S&P REVISES HUNTINGTON BANCSHARES INC. TO RATING ‘BBB+’ FROM ‘BBB’; 27/04/2018 – S&P: Huntington Bancshares Rating Reflects More Conservative Risk Profile; 27/03/2018 Rational Funds Introduces the Rational/ReSolve Adaptive Asset Allocation Fund; 29/05/2018 – Huntington Banc Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – HUNTINGTON BANC 1Q EPS 28C, EST. 28C; 24/04/2018 – HUNTINGTON BANC 1Q EPS 28C; 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Huntington Bancshares To ‘BBB+’; Otlk Stable; 27/04/2018 – S&P REVISES HUNTINGTON NATIONAL BANK TO RATING ‘A-‘ FROM ‘BBB+’; 23/05/2018 – Huntington Banc Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30

Since March 12, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $178,756 activity. $50,009 worth of Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) was bought by Clayman Michael D.. 2,500 shares were bought by Arkowitz David, worth $27,627.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.63, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold FLXN shares while 26 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 32.53 million shares or 4.68% less from 34.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bamco New York has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN). Hudson Bay Cap LP has 0% invested in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN). Kingdon Capital Management Lc reported 1.48% of its portfolio in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN). Bb&T Securities Limited Liability Corporation reported 0% in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN). Metropolitan Life Co Ny owns 8,619 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Blackrock Inc holds 0% or 2.79M shares in its portfolio. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0.02% in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN). Element Management Limited Liability invested in 21,742 shares. Clearline Capital Ltd Partnership holds 556,710 shares or 3.63% of its portfolio. Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc accumulated 10,158 shares or 0% of the stock. Proshare Advisors Limited Liability Corporation invested 0% of its portfolio in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN). Rhumbline Advisers reported 0% in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN). Raymond James Finance Services owns 106,164 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Gilder Gagnon Howe Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.18% or 1.36M shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 6,993 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Gagnon Securities Llc, which manages about $353.18 million and $458.67M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Talend Sa by 20,044 shares to 140,511 shares, valued at $7.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Secureworks Corp by 21,881 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 488,924 shares, and cut its stake in Everbridge Inc.

Analysts await Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.33 per share. HBAN’s profit will be $342.48 million for 10.86 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual earnings per share reported by Huntington Bancshares Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 54 investors sold HBAN shares while 182 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 775.51 million shares or 3.10% less from 800.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lpl Fincl Limited Company invested in 0.02% or 546,811 shares. Horizon Invests Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.1% or 224,070 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Ejf Cap Ltd has 0.48% invested in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) for 316,769 shares. Fsi Gp Limited Liability Corporation owns 4.34% invested in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) for 317,415 shares. Prudential Public Limited Co, a Illinois-based fund reported 4.76M shares. Advisory Alpha Ltd Liability reported 0% stake. Sei Invests has invested 0% in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Brown Brothers Harriman has invested 0% in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Smith And Howard Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has 1.34% invested in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) for 214,285 shares. Ameriprise reported 7.89M shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Huntington Commercial Bank reported 4.80M shares or 1.01% of all its holdings. Tortoise Invest Management Ltd Liability Company owns 0% invested in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) for 418 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership accumulated 0.07% or 14.15M shares. 126,147 were accumulated by First Amer Bancshares. Sentinel Trust Lba has invested 0.08% in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN).

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $240,019 activity.