Flexion Therapeutics (FLXN) Shareholder Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lifted Position; Nxp Semiconductors N V (Put) (NXPI) Shareholder Oz Management LP Has Lowered Its Position by $164.68 Million

Oz Management Lp decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (Put) (NXPI) by 98.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oz Management Lp sold 1.70 million shares as the company’s stock declined 1.52% . The hedge fund held 31,100 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.04 million, down from 1.73M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oz Management Lp who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors N V (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $110.73. About 1.61 million shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 16/04/2018 – Report on Business: Qualcomm to refile China antitrust application for $44-billion NXP takeover; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM IS SAID VERY CONCERNED WITH NXP DEAL: CNBC; 20/03/2018 – MOFCOM REVIEW OF NXPI/QUALCOMM REMAINS ON TRACK: REORG RESEARCH; 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm, NXP Withdraw, Refile China Notice of Acquisition; 26/05/2018 – China moving ahead with Qualcomm-NXP approval; 14/05/2018 – China to Reopen Review of Qualcomm’s NXP Takeover Proposal -Bloomberg; 20/04/2018 – NXP SEMI GAINS PRE-MKT AS MSCC/MCHP UNDER MOFCOM SIMPLE REVIEW; 25/05/2018 – Elliott Associates Cuts Stake in NXP Semiconductors — Barron’s Blog; 21/03/2018 – China Said Pushing Qualcomm for More NXP Fixes in Latest Hurdle; 23/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – CO AND NXP ARE PREPARING TO SEEK ADDITIONAL TIME TO COMPLETE TRANSACTION FROM FTC, SHOULD IT BECOME NECESSARY

Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp increased its stake in Flexion Therapeutics Inc (FLXN) by 98.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp bought 46,957 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The institutional investor held 94,808 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.17 million, up from 47,851 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp who had been investing in Flexion Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $533.11M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $13.99. About 561,982 shares traded. Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) has declined 56.61% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.61% the S&P500. Some Historical FLXN News: 04/05/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics Announces ZILRETTA® (triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension) Recommended for Unique J Code by CMS; 08/05/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr $1.10; 06/04/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics Reports Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4); 24/04/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics to Present Data on ZILRETTA® (triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension) at the Academy of Managed Care Pharmacy Annual Meeting 2018; 08/03/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics FY Loss $137.5M; 08/03/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics FY Loss/Shr $4.16; 15/03/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 06/03/2018 Flexion Therapeutics Presents Clinical Data at AAOS 2018 Annual Meeting and the American Pain Society Annual Scientific Meeting; 07/05/2018 – FLEXION THERAPEUTICS NAMES DAVID ARKOWITZ AS CFO; 21/04/2018 – DJ Flexion Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FLXN)

Oz Management Lp, which manages about $56.28B and $18.91B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Turtle Beach Corp (Put) by 27,500 shares to 113,000 shares, valued at $1.31M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tesla Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 1.11 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.60 million shares, and has risen its stake in Baozun Inc.

Analysts await NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.62 EPS, down 10.50% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.81 per share. NXPI’s profit will be $451.58M for 17.09 P/E if the $1.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.00 actual EPS reported by NXP Semiconductors N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.00% negative EPS growth.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $175,363 activity. Clayman Michael D. also bought $25,136 worth of Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) shares. COLELLA SAMUEL D bought $21,480 worth of Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) on Thursday, August 8. MERRIFIELD C ANN had bought 8,000 shares worth $101,120.

Investors sentiment is 1.49 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is without change, as 15 investors sold FLXN shares while 24 reduced holdings. only 16 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 30.64 million shares or 5.82% less from 32.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Schroder Grp owns 0.01% invested in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) for 568,876 shares. Aperio Gp Limited Liability Corporation holds 3,742 shares. 52,004 were accumulated by California State Teachers Retirement Sys. Carlson Cap Ltd Partnership reported 269,000 shares stake. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio invested 0% of its portfolio in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN). Selz Capital Limited Company has invested 1.43% in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN). Moreover, Nuveen Asset Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN). Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Lc reported 700 shares. 401,648 are owned by Gagnon Advsr Ltd. Swiss National Bank reported 0% of its portfolio in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement reported 0% in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN). Paradigm Capital Mgmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) for 10,000 shares. Moreover, Jane Street Group Inc Ltd has 0% invested in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) for 10,508 shares. 356,967 are owned by Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 0% or 185,844 shares in its portfolio.

Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp, which manages about $257.55B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qorvo Inc by 44,269 shares to 1.39 million shares, valued at $92.54M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fox Factory Hldg Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 98,448 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.19M shares, and cut its stake in Williams Sonoma Inc (NYSE:WSM).